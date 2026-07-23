‘Enjoy the ride’ says Musk about AI fears, EU fines Google €890m for breaching competition rules

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As AI continues to evolve at breakneck speed, and developers warn of models going rogue, Elon Musk says people should simply “enjoy the ride”. The boss of SpaceX told The Economist, while he remains concerned about risks posed by advancements in AI and robotics, “the most likely outcome is incredible abundance for all”. Musk said his “philosophical conclusion” after fearing for AI’s threat to humanity was to “look on the bright side”. He said progress has come so quickly “even if I wanted to stop it, I couldn’t”. The interview was recorded the day before OpenAI’s revelation on Tuesday that some of its most advanced AI models hacked a start-up after it lost control of them during a security test. BBC

Google has been fined a total of €890m (£760m) by the EU for breaches of online competition laws by its search and app store services. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said Google had broken the Digital Markets Act by giving priority to its own services, such as shopping and hotel deals, in search results over those of its rivals. It also infringed the DMA by preventing app developers from steering consumers towards cheaper offers, including for subscriptions, on websites or alternative app stores. The Guardian

OpenAI has acknowledged its models powered the autonomous agents that compromised HuggingFace infrastructure. It might be taken as a convoluted marketing stunt, were it not the perfect advertisement for China-based competition. The company’s AI-culpa fits the narrative spun by US rival Anthropic about its Mythos models, which it deemed too dangerous to release except to totally trustworthy corporations and governments….Are we surprised? It’s been clear that AI models have the potential to go rogue and damage computers for several years. The Register



After months of buildup, Samsung finally unveiled its newest, most interesting foldable device — the Galaxy Z Fold 8. At a Galaxy Unpacked event in London, the Korean tech company announced three new foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. However, it’s the Z Fold 8 that might be the biggest draw, for two reasons. First, the Z Fold 8 is an entirely new device and form factor. Second, it looks well-placed to compete head-to-head with the still-unannounced iPhone Ultra Fold. Mashable

The Kuga SUV is the only model currently produced in Valencia, but four new machines are now set to join it by 2029. These will include the new European-focused Bronco, which will arrive in 2028 and is understood to sit on the same C2 platform as the Kuga. There will also be a new multi-energy Ford “family crossover”, which will be jointly developed by Ford and Geely, also due in 2028. Baumbick said it will be “a rally-bred crossover in the C-segment”. Autocar



WhatsApp is continuing to distance itself from previous requirements around phone numbers. Users can now sign up for an account directly on an iPad with a username rather than linking it with your digits. You’ll need a phone number only in order to receive a one-time passcode for registration, but the iPad account won’t be tied to your phone number as a companion device. Usernames just became an option for WhatsApp a few weeks ago. Engadget

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