Don’t post images of your children online parents warned, Sony faces backlash over killing physical media

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Parents should not publicly post images of their children online due to the growth of AI-generated abuse imagery, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has warned. Along with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), it said there is a growing threat of children’s images online being used to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM). More than 8,000 AI-generated images and videos of realistic child sexual abuse were identified by the IWF in 2025, it said – adding this was a 14% increase on the year before. BBC

Google will have to pay a record €4.1bn (£3.5bn) fine after it lost its fight against EU antitrust regulators. Eight years ago, the search engine giant was handed a €4.3bn fine by the regulator for using Android to block rivals – that fine was subsequently reduced to €4.1bn on appeal. However, when Google took the case to Europe’s highest court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, the court sided with regulators. Sky News

Sony has abandoned social media and I don’t expect it to return until at least next week now. Of course, part of its promise to third-party publishers is to promote their trailers, and so its YouTube has been adding new videos – sporadically. Unfortunately for those companies trying to advertise their games, the comments are an absolute horror show. As you’d expect, no one is talking about Voidtrain or the latest DLC for The Alters – it’s all about Sony’s decision to kill physical media. “You will own nothing and be happy,” one user said. “Don’t let them destroy our future. PushSquare



Meta is putting a key feature of its new smart glasses behind a paywall. Just days after launching its cheaper alternatives to Ray-Ban Meta, the brand introduced Meta One Premium, a subscription that unlocks one of the wearables’ most attractive offline features. That feature is “Conversation Focus,” which enhances voices for clearer speech in noisy environments, such as parties, public transit, and busy restaurants. What’s surprising is that this feature works entirely offline, requiring no cloud or AI support, which makes the subscription seem so much more questionable. ExtremeTech

Overvalued, over-owned, piling on debt and burning through cash flow at a rate that matches the dotcom darlings in the final months of speculative blow-off in 1999. It has been clear for several months that AI stock mania has been enabled and compounded by the US’s ultra-loose monetary and fiscal policy: the Federal Reserve was cutting interest rates into an overheating late-cycle economy throughout the second half of last year. Telegraph

Apple has told suppliers to prepare to make approximately 10 million foldable iPhones this year, up from a previous forecast of about 7-8 million units a few months ago, reports Nikkei Asia ($).



Apple has already booked parts for roughly 80 million smartphones for the second half of 2026, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever foldable iPhone. The company’s full 2026 production is expected to top 220 million units, according to the publication. MacRumors

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