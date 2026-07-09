Data-rich, insight-poor: how marketers end up optimising for the wrong outcome

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There is a version of marketing success that looks like failure on paper. Budgets get cut, campaigns get pulled, and channels get deprioritised. Not because they didn’t perform, but because no one could prove they did. The data was there. The insight wasn’t.

This is one of the more persistent problems in B2B and considered-purchase marketing. Teams are not short of numbers. They have dashboards, platform reports, CRM exports, and GA4 funnels that track behaviour from first click to form submission. What they often lack is a complete view of what actually drove a conversion. And when the conversion is a phone call, that gap becomes structural.

The measurement stack has a blind spot

Pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns generate click data. Google Analytics 4 (GA4) tracks sessions and events. UTM parameters tie source traffic to on-page behaviour. For businesses where the entire sales journey happens online — where a prospect lands, browses, and converts without ever picking up the phone — this infrastructure is largely sufficient.

Most businesses, however, don’t operate that way. In sectors where high-value decisions require a conversation, such as legal services, healthcare, property, financial services and car dealerships, the phone call is not an edge case. It is the conversion. And when a prospect calls rather than submits a form, most measurement stacks record nothing. The channel that drove that call gets no credit. The campaign that worked looks like it didn’t.

The result is attribution that is technically accurate but strategically misleading. Last-click models attribute credit to whatever touchpoint preceded a digital conversion, ignoring the calls that never registered. Multi-touch models redistribute credit across the tracked journey but still exclude anything that happened offline. Marketers optimise against the data they have, which is rarely the data they need.

Why good decisions require complete data

Attribution gaps don’t just affect reporting. They affect budget allocation. When a paid search campaign drives a significant volume of inbound calls that go unmeasured, its cost-per-acquisition (CPA) looks artificially high. It gets defunded. The team reallocates spend to channels that appear to convert better, when in reality they convert in ways that are easier to count.

This is the core of the insight problem. The numbers are precise, but the picture, for some sectors, is incomplete. And decisions made against an incomplete picture tend to compound over time. Spend concentrates in measurable channels, unmeasured channels atrophy, and the underlying attribution gap quietly widens.

The fix is not to produce more data. It is to close the gap between what happened and what the measurement stack recorded.

Connecting calls to campaigns

Bridging offline conversions back to their originating campaigns is where call tracking software changes the equation. Every visitor who lands on a website arrives via a different path, whether that be paid search, organic, direct, social, or email. Mediahawk call tracking software assigns a dynamic number to each individual visitor, capturing the full journey from first touchpoint to inbound call. The attribution is visitor-level, not channel-level, which means you can see precisely which keyword, ad, or campaign prompted a specific person to pick up the phone.

That granularity is what converts a call from an untracked event into a data point that sits alongside everything else in the attribution model. It doesn’t require a separate workflow or a manual reconciliation. The call feeds directly into the same reporting environment as every other conversion, and the channel that drove it receives the credit it earned.

From attribution to optimisation

The practical consequence for campaign management is significant. PPC teams can see which keywords generate phone calls, not just clicks, and adjust bidding strategy accordingly. Channels that appeared to underperform against digital conversion targets can be reassessed once call volume is factored in. Budget conversations change when the return on investment calculation reflects the full picture.

There is a broader strategic shift here too. When every conversion type is visible, optimisation becomes more precise. You stop rewarding the channels that are easiest to measure and start rewarding the channels that actually drive revenue. The data was always being generated. It just wasn’t being captured.

Stop optimising for what you can count

The risk of operating with incomplete attribution is not that you make obviously bad decisions. It is that you make plausible ones. The data supports them. The logic holds. And the campaigns that were quietly driving your best leads continue to be deprioritised while you double down on the ones that look good in a dashboard.

Closing the measurement gap is not a reporting exercise. It is a strategic one. The teams that do it well don’t just get better attribution – they get a more accurate model of what their marketing is actually doing, which is the only foundation worth building a budget strategy on.

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