Chinese startup Moonshot AI rattles global markets with Kimi K3

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Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI has sent shockwaves through the global tech sector with the launch of its latest breakthrough model, Kimi K3.

Led by 34-year-old entrepreneur Yang Zhilin, the Beijing-based company has ignited widespread anxiety across Western markets, triggering a sharp sell-off in global technology and chip stocks.

Kimi K3 boasts 2.8 trillion parameters, making it the largest open AI model built to date. Independent benchmarks indicate that its performance places it neck-and-neck with elite Western frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Crucially, the model features a massive one-million-token context window, an always-on reasoning “thinking mode” and powerful multimodal capabilities. Furthermore, Moonshot’s commitment to releasing the model’s open architecture allows businesses and developers worldwide to download, fine-tune, and self-host the technology at a fraction of closed-source API costs.

Global financial markets were instantly spooked by the release because Kimi K3 directly undercuts the staggering infrastructure and financial advantages long held by Silicon Valley giants. Investors fear that high-performance, cost-effective, open-source alternatives from China will dismantle the pricing power of US tech leaders and stall the astronomical hardware investments currently fuelling semiconductor powerhouses such as Nvidia and Samsung.

The sudden surge in demand for Kimi K3 even overwhelmed Moonshot’s infrastructure, forcing the company to temporarily pause new subscriptions. Nevertheless, the breakthrough has fundamentally altered perceptions of the global AI landscape, challenging long-held assumptions of Western technological supremacy.

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