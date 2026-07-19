China’s Moonshot can rival US firms, Google Pixel 11 prices leaked

Share



Chinese AI start-up Moonshot has unveiled a massive new artificial intelligence model it says can rival top American firms. The company launched Kimi K3, containing 2.8 trillion parameters, which serves as a measure of an AI’s scale and processing power. Kimi K3’s full capabilities – coding, knowledge work, and reasoning – will be known when it is released as an open-source model on 27 July. The sudden breakthrough suggests that China’s tech prowess is rapidly narrowing the capabilities gap, upending long-held assumptions in the West that Chinese developers trail their American peers. BBC

After higher Galaxy S26 prices, and a likely more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 8, it looks like the RAM crisis has claimed another victim: Google’s Pixel 11. The main reason to buy a Google phone: its comparatively cheap price, may soon be lost. Deleted Amazon listings, spotted by an Android Authority reader and corroborated by Droid Life, reveal the base Pixel 11 starting at $899 for 256GB, $100 more than the iPhone 17’s $799 starting price. An Apple phone being cheaper at launch than a Pixel is a collector’s item. Forbes

Andy Burnham’s plan to scrap the government’s technology department has triggered an angry backlash from MPs, Whitehall officials and tech experts. The incoming prime minister has asked officials to draw up plans to abolish the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology as part of a wider Whitehall shake-up. The plans have not yet been signed off, but they are causing significant disquiet among experts inside and outside government. The Guardian

“Culture is the only sustainable competitive advantage a business has,” Simon Rogerson, the chief executive and co-founder of Octopus Group, wrote in a LinkedIn post in December last year. “But amazingly, very few businesses have actually worked this out.” The post surprised employees of Vitrifi, a telecoms company, whose 60-odd workers had found out over Zoom just days earlier that they were being made redundant. Telegraph

Readers may already be familiar with the Garmin CIRQA fitness tracker, even though it has neither been officially announced nor released. Certifications strongly indicate that a market launch is approaching, and there is already reliable information about its feature set. Now, even an image of the wearable has surfaced. As with previous leaks, however, this information should be treated with caution until officially confirmed. The image was discovered by Andre Lardon within the Garmin Connect app. Notebook Check

In the deserts of the United Arab Emirates a sprawling clean energy project, stretching across an area roughly the size of 12,600 football fields, will play host to a breakthrough allowing solar energy to power the equivalent of half a million homes through the night. The Gulf state has been steadily combining 5.2GW of solar power capacity with 19GWh of battery storage to create the largest battery scheme in the world. Meanwhile, about 7,500 miles away, at the US’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory facility in Colorado, researchers and engineers are making some of the smallest batteries the world has ever seen. The Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading…

Related Posts