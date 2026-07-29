Capcom data shows physical games sales dwindle to 6.7%

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The debate over the future of physical video game media may have intensified following Sony’s recent announcement that it will cease manufacturing PlayStation game discs in 2028.

But while collectors and traditionalists have voiced strong opposition to the transition towards an all-digital console ecosystem, fresh financial figures from major publisher Capcom illustrate the stark market realities driving the industry’s shift.

Capcom’s first-quarter financial results for the fiscal year reveal that digital distribution now accounts for an overwhelming 93.3% of the publisher’s total game sales, encompassing both new releases and back-catalogue titles.

In contrast, physical media sales have dwindled to just 6.7%. Furthermore, the data indicates that 60.4% of Capcom’s overall sales occurred on PC, with console sales accounting for the remaining 32.9%.

These figures arrive despite a heavy release calendar that has seen Capcom launch multiple major titles, including Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3 and Pragmata. Even with a steady stream of new software driving consumer engagement, physical copies represent a small fraction of transaction volume.

Industry analysts note that while older titles frequently benefit from steep digital price cuts that inflate digital metrics, the sheer breadth of the gap demonstrates how thoroughly digital platforms dominate modern gaming commerce.

For major publishers and platform holders such as Sony – which understandably faced a consumer backlash and intense debate after accelerating its timeline to eliminate discs – the financial margins and consumer preference for digital convenience continue to outweigh the shrinking physical market.

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