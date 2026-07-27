Amazon expands Leo satellite offering to rival Starlink, Meta faces smartglasses backlash

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Amazon is eyeing a major expansion of its satellite array to compete in the direct-to-phone market against the SpaceX ( to compete in the direct-to-phone market against the SPCX )-owned Starlink and others. Amazon stock ticked higher Monday. The Seattle-based tech giant has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to launch 5,105 low Earth orbit satellites designed to deliver “direct-to-device” connectivity in 2028, according to a company blog post . The plan will build on Amazon’s nascent broadband-focused Amazon Leo satellite business. IBD

Megan Szostak, 26, was always a “bird kid”. The urge to watch and appreciate the world around her – and avians flitting in and out of it – has been ingrained in her since childhood, when she was given her grandfather’s binoculars after he died. Armed with this and a field guide in her home of San Francisco, she set about identifying birds from an early age. But in recent years, her birding toolbelt has expanded to include something far more modern – an app. She is one of many millions of people who have downloaded Merlin Bird ID, which claims to be able to identify almost any bird by its look, song or call. BBC



Across New York City, London, and Washington, DC, ads for Meta’s smart glasses have been plastered over with satirical posters from activist groups. One guerrilla ad calls these “the biggest advancement in pervert technology since the trenchcoat.” Another transposes the words “mass surveillance predator glasses” over influencer Kylie Jenner’s face, calling her out for partnering with the company as a glasses ambassador. The message of these ads is clear. These glasses may violate your privacy — and would you trust Meta? The Verge

Robots have gone rogue again. It’s a modern myth we love to hear, even if we know the story is a little bit suspect. OpenAI claims that its latest AI model escaped confinement, and rather like travelling football fans taking over a Bavarian town square, moved into and occupied a third party hosting platform. Cue apocalyptic headlines: the machines are taking over, and will kill us all. If it sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Rival AI company Anthropic engaged in a similar publicity campaign a few weeks ago, claiming that it had developed an AI model so powerful it should be considered a cyberweapon. Telegraph

The boss of the startup hacked by an OpenAI agent has called for the investigation into the incident to show “radical transparency”. Clément Delangue, the chief executive of Hugging Face, said the “unprecedented” attack on his business required a similar response. Writing on X after OpenAI revealed that its technology had gone rogue during a cybersecurity test, Delangue also called on the company to provide $100m (£75m) worth of computing power to help build defences against such attacks. The Guardian

US sanctions may have pushed Huawei out of the spotlight in the international smartphone market, but the company remains a dominant force at home. It continues to lead the Chinese market and even posted its highest market share in years in the latest quarter, according to Counterpoint. Every now and then, one of Huawei’s flagship phones makes it beyond China’s borders, serving both its loyal global fanbase and as a reminder of what the company is still capable of. The Pura 90s Pro Max is one of those rare releases – a close relative of the China-exclusive Pura 90 Pro Max. GSM Arena

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