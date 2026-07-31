AI content must be labelled under EU law, DJI’s Pocket 4P ‘is a triumph’

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From apparently conspiring to steal elections to abusing staff or performing embarrassing dance moves, the last few years have seen plenty of fake content made about politicians intended to malign its targets and mislead the public. Now EU rules aim to stem the flood of this deceptive content: starting from Sunday, artificially generated images, audio and text designed to look authentic must be labelled. The rules, devised under the EU’s landmark AI Act, mean companies must ensure people know when they are interacting with an AI-powered chatbot or viewing a manipulated image or AI-generated text. The Guardian

Apple has warned it is seeking alternative memory chip suppliers as “very significant” constraints threaten future sales of its key devices. Shares in the world’s most valuable listed company fell by more than 5% in US after-hours trading last night when the maker of the iPhone, MacBook and iPad’s forecasts for revenue growth came in weaker than expected. Chief executive Tim Cook admitted that well publicised bottlenecks in advanced chips meant it was struggling to get the parts needed to deliver products.

Real-Time Omni-Modal Interaction Driven Whole-Body Mobile Manipulation🥳

Unitree UnifoLM-OminiA-0.3 — a single model handling diverse home-care and wellness tasks, with omni-modal interactive understanding, fully autonomous, stable and disturbance-resistant execution. pic.twitter.com/lgB7XdMLAT — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) July 20, 2026

Unitree, China’s top robotics company, mesmerised the world earlier this year with its concert-hall display of humanoid robots doing martial arts. As they flipped and kicked, a sci-fi future seemed suddenly present, wiping away the familiar old world of stumbling, fumbling mechanoids. But Unitree has already moved on. In the company’s latest videos, a prototype robot is shown performing tasks that are easier than martial arts for humans, but far more difficult for robots. Telegraph

DJI’s first dual-lens Pocket is a triumph, and a supremely versatile and high-quality 4K camera considering its compact dimensions. It faces stiff competition from the Insta360 Luna Ultra, but if you’re already familiar with the Pocket series then you’re probably better off sticking with it, while there are certainly enough reasons to upgrade from a single-lens model — that 3x telephoto camera can capture wonderfully dynamic footage and popping portraits. The top-heavy design is an unfortunate but inevitable design compromise, while the persistence with 4K likely to frustrate resolution junkies when 8K cameras are also available; but for me the Pocket 4P is the compact vlogging camera to beat. Tech Radar

The world’s biggest technology companies – including Microsoft, Meta, Google, Apple and Amazon – updated Wall Street this week on their finances. One common thread emerged: they are all planning to continue spending massive amounts of money on artificial intelligence (AI). The reaction from investors was that they need to see more tangible results to show for the $1tn (£743bn) and growing, external investment in things like computer chips, data centres, and even technical staff. That sent some tech stocks on a wild ride in recent days. BBC



Microsoft recorded the biggest one-day gain in stock market history after surging by $450bn. Shares in the tech giant closed up 16pc on Wall Street on Thursday – the company’s largest rise in 18 years – after financial results showed booming demand for its AI services. The company offers vital cloud services to AI customers through its Azure division, which posted a 30pc rise in sales. Microsoft’s record-breaking rise came as Amazon also reported robust results, helping ease fears of a slowdown in the US tech sector. Telegraph

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