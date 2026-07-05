5 Best Data Recovery Software to Restore Lost or Inaccessible Files

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Every individual who uses computer technology for his or her work or personal use has faced the loss of important files once in life. You might have experienced losing pictures of your relatives or friends through the deletion of the folder containing these pictures; or you might have lost important office documents because of system failure; or you might have formatted your USB drive and lost all the important documents. It seems very difficult for you to face such situations because the lost files include your precious memories or important data for business or office work.

However, there is no need to worry about these problems since the data still exists on your storage device till it is overwritten. Data recovery software makes the job of restoring the lost data easier. Such programs search for data on different storage devices and help to recover the data.

The technology of data recovery has improved a lot over the past few years. Data recovery software now recovers deleted data from internal hard drives, SSD, USB flash drives, SD cards, memory cards, external hard disks, and even formatted partitions.

But not all the recovery tools work equally well. Some software is targeted at novice users with intuitive interface design, while some other software is developed to meet the needs of IT specialists dealing with complex recovery jobs. Using the right software will increase greatly the chance of successful recovery.

Here we consider the top 5 data recovery software which can be used for restoring lost or inaccessible files. All the five products are reputable in terms of reliability, performance, and ease-of-use.

Why Data Recovery Software Is Important

Modern computers and data storage devices are highly reliable, but it is still possible to lose one’s data for a wide range of reasons. Even with cautiousness on the part of the user, sometimes access to certain files will be lost.

Some of the most common reasons include:

Accidentally deleting files

Emptying the Recycle Bin

Formatting a drive

Corrupted file systems

Hard drive errors

SSD failures

Virus or malware attacks

Power outages during file transfers

Operating system crashes

Damaged USB drives or memory cards

In order to retrieve such files, it might turn out to be quite difficult without the use of any professional recovery software. Such programs scan the hard drive of the computer for any recoverable information and attempt to reconstruct any files they can.

What Makes a Good Data Recovery Tool?

Not all recovery tools perform equally. Some tools will be able to restore files that have been deleted not long ago, whereas other recovery tools are capable of restoring even files on seriously corrupted hard drive.

When comparing different solutions, it’s helpful to consider several important factors.

Recovery Accuracy

The main objective of file recovery software is to recover maximum number of files without damaging them. More advanced recovery algorithms result in greater success rates.

Device Compatibility

The software should support multiple storage devices, including:

Internal hard drives

SSDs

USB flash drives

External hard disks

SD cards

MicroSD cards

Memory cards

File Type Support

A quality recovery solution should recover:

Documents

Photos

Videos

Audio files

Emails

Compressed archives

PDF files

Office documents

Easy Navigation

Most people utilizing the data recovery software are not technically savvy. Having an easy-to-use interface with directions is helpful when it comes to making recovery easy.

Preview Before Recovery

The ability to preview files prior to saving them enables users to ascertain if the recovered files can be utilized.

Deep Scanning

In case the traditional scan method fails, the Deep Scan technique will do a far more thorough scan for improved recovery rates of the data stored on corrupted media.

1. Stellar Data Recovery Professional for Windows

When discussing reliable data recovery pro software, Stellar Data Recovery Professional for Windows consistently ranks among the industry’s most trusted solutions. It is built to recover lost, deleted, formatted, or inaccessible files while remaining simple enough for everyday users and powerful enough for IT professionals.

Whether you’ve accidentally deleted important documents, formatted an entire partition, experienced a system crash, or can no longer access a storage device due to corruption, Stellar offers a smooth and reliable recovery process.

One of the biggest reasons users prefer Stellar is its perfect balance between ease of use and advanced recovery technology. The clean interface guides users through every step, allowing even beginners to recover files without requiring technical knowledge.

The software supports recovery from a wide range of storage devices, including internal hard drives, SSDs, external hard disks, USB flash drives, SD cards, and memory cards. It also works with popular Windows file systems such as NTFS, FAT, FAT32, and exFAT, making it suitable for both personal and business use.

One of the exceptional abilities of Stellar Data Recovery software is its Partition Recovery function, which enables one to recover data from deleted, lost, or damaged partitions. In the case of a failure by a partition to become accessible due to any form of deletion, formatting, or corruption of the file system, Stellar will scan the problem part and restore the lost files.

If any system fails to load, then the software also offers Bootable Recovery Media. This function enables you to make a bootable USB which can run the non-booting Windows system and allow recovery of your files prior to installing a new system on your system. The utility comes handy in cases where your system does not run but the data is recoverable.

In case you cannot start your Windows system, use Bootable Recovery Media created from another working PC. Boot up your PC from the USB stick, scan the storage drive, view the recoverable files, and save the recovered files.

Stellar’s advanced scanning module combines Quick Scan and Deep Scan techniques to achieve maximum recovery rates even from formatted, damaged, or unaccessible storage drives.

Another useful feature of the program is that users can preview the recoverable files before saving them. They can check documents, images, videos, emails, and other types of files to be sure that the required files will be recovered.

Additionally, it is possible to create a disk image of the failed or unstable disks. Instead of performing numerous scans of the damaged storage disk, all the actions will be done via the disk image, and the chances of additional data loss will be minimal.

Recovering files with Stellar is straightforward and usually takes just a few steps:

Launch the software and choose the type of data you want to recover. Select the location



where your files were lost. This could be a hard drive, SSD, USB flash drive, SD card, or a lost partition. Click the Scan button to start the recovery process. After the scan is complete, preview the recoverable files to confirm they are the ones you need. Select the files you want to restore and click Recover .



2. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard has become a well-known name in the field of file recovery throughout the years. It is dedicated to simplifying the recovery process while delivering efficient scanning technology.

Upon running the software, all one needs to do is pick out the drive where files have been lost and start scanning. The program will automatically detect the lost, deleted, formatted or inaccessible files and display the scan result.

EaseUS is capable of performing recovery after various situations such as accidental deletion, loss of partitions, formatting of drives, infections from malware, as well as failure of operating systems.

The software supports over a thousand file formats so that the user can recover any kind of file like documents, pictures, and videos.

With its preview feature, one can confirm whether the recovered files are indeed those which need to be recovered.

The software is highly recommended for personal users due to its simple recovery process.

3. Disk Drill

Disk Drill has been highly praised due to the combination of data recovery and efficient storage management functionality.

The user interface is clean, stylish, and tailored towards users interested in easy and efficient data recovery process. Upon choosing the necessary storage device, Disk Drill will search for any deleted or unavailable files and list them accordingly.

One distinctive feature of Disk Drill is that it doesn’t concentrate solely on file recovery but offers additional functionality meant to protect users from possible data loss in the future.

Recovery Vault technology will make sure that any deleted files have one more chance to be successfully recovered under certain circumstances.

Users can monitor their storage performance with Disk Drill which means that it allows them to control the storage status before any critical problems arise.

It supports hundreds of file formats and is compatible with numerous storage types making it relevant for both students and professionals as well as photographers and regular computer users.

4. Wondershare Recoverit

There is another popular tool called Wondershare Recoverit that is widely used for recovery tasks including daily and complex operations.

Recoverit is highly effective when performing recovery of multimedia files like videos and images which makes it popular among photographers, content creators, and video editors.

The program is able to perform file recovery in case of deletion of files, formatting of drives, inaccessible partitions, and even damaged computers.

Moreover, there is one more additional feature of Recoverit which is the ability to create bootable recovery media. In case Windows cannot be started, it is possible to make bootable media and try to recover data without starting the operating system.

One more important feature of Recoverit is the ability to repair recovered videos. Sometimes there could be some corruption issues in the video file that was restored by this program.

5. R-Studio

As opposed to other recovery software that is easy to use, R-Studio is meant for more sophisticated users.

IT managers, forensics experts, and technicians in companies find R-Studio useful since it enables technical data recovery processes.

It is equipped with advanced disk management options, RAID recovery, network recovery, and compatibility with many file systems.

The user interface of R-Studio is much more complicated compared to other recovery software for consumers.

R-Studio features an integrated hex editor, which enables professionals to work with storage devices at a much deeper level.

Even though it might be difficult to learn how to use R-Studio for casual users, companies that are working with their storage devices find R-Studio one of the best recovery programs.

Common Situations Where Data Recovery Software Can Help

Many people believe recovery software only works after accidental deletion, but these applications can solve a much wider range of problems.

For example, they can assist when:

A hard drive suddenly becomes inaccessible

An external drive asks to be formatted

Files disappear after a Windows update

A memory card becomes corrupted

A USB drive stops opening

A partition accidentally gets deleted

Important documents are permanently deleted

A laptop crashes unexpectedly

Malware damages stored files

An SSD develops logical errors

Having recovery software installed before disaster strikes can save valuable time during emergencies.

How to Select the Best Recovery Software for Your Needs

Different users have different recovery requirements. Someone recovering personal photos may prioritize simplicity, while an IT administrator may require advanced partition recovery.

Before making a decision, consider:

Type of storage device

File types you want to recover

Operating system compatibility

Recovery speed

Scan quality

Preview capability

Ease of navigation

Customer support

Software updates

Overall reliability

Choosing software that matches your specific situation often produces better recovery results than selecting based only on price.

Final Thoughts

Unexpected loss of data may affect anybody despite all measures taken when using devices. It does not matter what cause of data loss it is: accidental deleting, formatting, corruption, viruses, or malfunctioning of any equipment – the presence of quality recovery program will decide the issue.

All five programs mentioned above have reliable recovering options and are aimed at various types of users. The first one – EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, provides user-friendly interface, Disk Drill program offers its recovering features as well as tools for disk protection, Wondershare Recoverit – the best option for multimedia recovering, and R-Studio – for IT professionals and enterprises.

However, it is Stellar Data Recovery Professional for Windows that deserves the first place among all these products as it combines the most important features of data recovery programs: powerful recovery algorithms, support of various storage devices, intelligent scanning, ability to view the recovering files and user-friendly interface.

In other words, using Stellar program for recovering any personal or business files including pictures, office documents, and multimedia is possible without possessing any special skills.

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