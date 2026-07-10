10 years of Pokémon Go, Pixel 11 Pro Fold available in Pine colour

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Pokémon fans have spent the past three decades trying to catch ’em all – and since the beginning, this hunt has often taken place outside the home. The popular series started out on Nintendo’s portable Game Boy console in 1996, and has found modern success on people’s phones. The mobile app Pokémon Go, which is now celebrating its 10th anniversary, uses GPS and augmented reality to let players find and catch virtual monsters in real-world locations. It has been downloaded more than a billion times across iOS and Android devices, with millions still logging on each day. BBC

The Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan believes the kind of movies he makes – big-budget action films shot mostly on location – would survive the spread of artificial intelligence, a technology he says many people “disdain”. The Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight director is promoting his latest blockbuster, an adaptation of the Greek epic The Odyssey, which will be released in cinemas this week. The Guardian

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