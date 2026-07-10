10 years of Pokémon Go, Pixel 11 Pro Fold available in Pine colour
Pokémon fans have spent the past three decades trying to catch ’em all – and since the beginning, this hunt has often taken place outside the home. The popular series started out on Nintendo’s portable Game Boy console in 1996, and has found modern success on people’s phones. The mobile app Pokémon Go, which is now celebrating its 10th anniversary, uses GPS and augmented reality to let players find and catch virtual monsters in real-world locations. It has been downloaded more than a billion times across iOS and Android devices, with millions still logging on each day. BBC
The Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan believes the kind of movies he makes – big-budget action films shot mostly on location – would survive the spread of artificial intelligence, a technology he says many people “disdain”. The Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight director is promoting his latest blockbuster, an adaptation of the Greek epic The Odyssey, which will be released in cinemas this week. The Guardian
Google’s Made by Google event is set for August 12 in New York, and with just weeks to go, Pixel 11 leaks are arriving at a steady pace. The latest one gives us what appears to be our best look yet at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold in its new “Pine” color. The image (see above) was shared by folks over at Mystic Leaks on Telegram, and it matches the Pixel 11 Pro Fold renders that surfaced earlier. Pine appears to be a muted, understated shade of green paired with a light gold frame, and it’s expected to be offered on the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL as well. Android Authority
The European Union has confirmed it cannot prevent Sony from scrapping physical discs, stating “companies are free to offer games and services in the manner that they see fit”. Sony’s shocking decision to end all physical media on PlayStation, including for games not published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, was announced on 1st July. All releases from January 2028 onwards will be digital-only, including code-in-the-box-style options at retail. In response to the news, the Don’t Kill the Disc Change.org petition quickly picked up traction, amassing over 286,000 signatures at the time of writing. Eurogamer
A standard Renault 4, the kind of car parked on any suburban street, has covered the circa 870 miles from Land’s End to John o’Groats without taking a single unit from the grid or burning a drop of petrol. Every electron came from the sun. The same journey in a petrol car works out at £120.48 in fuel (around $160 / AU$230), or £240 there and back (about $320 / AU$460), while the Renault’s bill was nothing. This was the ‘Easee Sun Run’, a bid to drive a standard production EV the entire length of the country on solar power alone for the first time. Tech Radar
The Galaxy Z TriFold is a novel, innovative foldable flagship for those who want the best of the best from Samsung, but it isn’t without its problems. Samsung plans to address some of those issues with the Galaxy Z TriFold 2, as well as complement the Galaxy S28 release with a very special sliding phone next year, according to some reports. However, as the tech industry continues to grapple with rising costs and component scarcity — problems that are expected to persist well into the next decade — Samsung has reportedly had to change plans. PhoneArena
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