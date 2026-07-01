1 in 4 Brits believe media consumption has negative effect on wellbeing

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Key findings:

More than one in four (27%) UK media consumers say the amount of media they consume harms their wellbeing.

Spending more time consuming media than intended is the most commonly cited negative effect, reported by 51% of UK adults.

Younger adults are significantly more likely to associate media consumption with negative outcomes.

More than one in four UK adults believe that the amount of media they consume harms their overall wellbeing, according to a new report from YouGov.

While nearly half of the population (49%) maintains a neutral stance, and 20% view their consumption positively, concerns regarding screen time and digital habits are increasingly widespread.

The findings form the fourth instalment of a comprehensive media consumption trends series from research company YouGov, highlighting the psychological and behavioural challenges linked to modern screen use.

The most frequently cited issue is unintentional overconsumption, with 51% of adults admitting they spend more time consuming media than originally intended.

Other common negative side effects include sleep disruption (reported by 31%), reduced attention spans and focus (28%), diminished productivity (26%) and information overload (24%).

Mental wellbeing concerns are also prevalent, with 19% of consumers linking their media habits to increased stress or anxiety, and 17% reporting feelings of low mood, depression, or unhealthy social comparison.

The data reveals a stark generational divide, with younger adults experiencing the heaviest psychological toll. Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 46% struggle with sleep disruption, 43% report a reduced attention span and 39% cite lowered productivity due to media habits.

Despite these pressures, this younger demographic is also the most likely to view media consumption positively, with 29% noting an upside, compared to just 18% of adults aged 55 and over.

Gender differences also emerge in the data, particularly regarding digital habits. Women are noticeably more likely than men to exceed their intended screen time (55% compared to 47%) and to experience negative social comparison while browsing platforms (22% versus 12%).

Ultimately, while older demographics largely view their digital consumption with indifference – 57% of those over 55 report a neutral impact – the study underscores mounting anxiety over screen addiction and cognitive fatigue, particularly among the nation’s youngest digital consumers.

https://yougov.com/en-gb/articles/55124-uk-media-consumption-trends-2026-do-brits-think-social-media-and-screen-time-affects-wellbeing

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