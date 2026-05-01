Virgin Media O2 sales and earnings drop as customer base shrinks

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Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has reported a significant downturn in its financial performance, with quarterly losses increasing to £115 million as the telecommunications giant grapples with a shrinking customer base and a cooling broadband market.

The company’s latest financial results reveal a “broadband exodus,” as Virgin Media lost 241,000 customers over the past year, a decline driven by intense competition from alternative fibre providers and a slowdown in the UK’s housing market.

The primary catalyst for this slump is the stalling of Virgin’s ambitious full-fibre build. While the company originally aimed to aggressively expand its next-generation network, the pace of construction has slowed due to rising operational costs and a shifting economic landscape. This delay has left a window open for “AltNet” competitors – smaller, more agile fibre companies – to lure away existing subscribers with more competitive pricing and modern infrastructure in regions where Virgin has yet to upgrade.

Furthermore, the broader economic climate in the UK has played a major role in the profit dip. High interest rates and a stagnant property market have resulted in fewer people moving homes, a traditional “trigger event” that typically drives new broadband and television sign-ups. With fewer new households being established or relocated, the pool of potential new customers has effectively dried up, forcing VMO2 to rely more heavily on retaining its existing, price-sensitive user base.

To combat these losses, Virgin Media O2 is currently undergoing a massive structural overhaul aimed at cutting costs. The company previously announced plans to shed up to 2,000 jobs, or roughly 12% of its workforce, as part of a drive to streamline operations and find £350 million in annual synergies following its 2021 merger with O2.

Despite these efforts to improve efficiency, the company’s revenue has remained largely flat, highlighting the difficulty of maintaining growth in a saturated market. Executives remain optimistic that the continued rollout of 5G and future fibre expansion will eventually steady the ship, but for now, the combination of customer churn and rising build costs, continues to weigh heavily on the bottom line.

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