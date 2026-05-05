Two millionth EV registered as new car market grows 24% in April

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The UK new car market grew by 24.0% to reach 149,247 registrations last month, as the two millionth battery electric vehicle (BEV) was registered, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The sharp increase in monthly volume is largely a rebound from a weak April last year, when tax changes caused buyers to pull purchases forward into March.

Despite this recovery, the transition to electric power faces ongoing challenges. While BEVs secured a robust 26.2% market share in April, the year-to-date share of 23.1% remains significantly below the 33% required by the government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate.

EV market share revised down

The industry has upgraded its total 2026 market outlook to 2.093 million registrations, but it has simultaneously downgraded expectations for EV adoption. The projected BEV market share for the year has been revised from 28.5% down to 26.8%. High energy, production, and charging costs, combined with geopolitical uncertainties like the Iran conflict, are tempering consumer demand.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes noted that while the milestone is a cause for celebration, the current pace of natural demand is concerning. He stated:

“April’s rebound is welcome, but underlines just how significantly fiscal changes can influence the market. Two million electric car registrations is a considerable milestone to celebrate, although natural demand is still well below the level demanded by the mandate.”

The SMMT warns that without a policy review to reflect market realities, the UK may face a persistent gap between actual demand and mandate targets, potentially leaving the country in an uncompetitive position compared to other international markets currently revising their transition plans.

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