Spotify adds new ‘Verified’ badge to distinguish between humans and AI

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Spotify has launched a new “Verified” badge system to differentiate between human creators and the growing wave of AI-generated content.

The streaming giant announced that a green checkmark and “Verified by Spotify” text will now appear on profiles to confirm an artist’s authenticity, signalling that there is a real person behind the music.

This move follows years of mounting pressure from subscribers and industry advocates who have called for greater transparency as the platform fills with synthetic songs.

The verification process relies on several “authenticity signals” that distinguish a real artist from a content farm or a purely synthetic persona. To earn the badge, Spotify looks for evidence of a human career, such as linked social media accounts, consistent listener activity, and tangible real-world markers like merchandise sales or scheduled concert dates.

The company aims to prioritise acts with significant contributions to music history and culture, estimating that “more than 99%” of artists that users actively search for, representing hundreds of thousands of individuals, will receive the verification.

By introducing these labels, Spotify hopes to help users navigate a landscape where AI “personas” have previously gone undetected. For instance, in 2025, the band The Velvet Sundown gained nearly a million monthly listeners before it was discovered they had no history of live performances or interviews.

This new system is designed to provide a layer of trust for listeners who want to ensure their subscription fees are supporting human creativity rather than automated content.

However, the rollout has not been without its critics. Rights campaigners and academics have pointed out that while a badge confirms an artist is human, it does not guarantee their music was made without AI tools. Furthermore, there are concerns that the criteria could inadvertently penalize emerging independent artists who may be human but lack the resources to tour or sell merchandise.

Despite these complexities, the initiative represents a significant step in Spotify’s evolving policy towards generative AI, moving away from a hands-off approach toward a more structured, transparency-focused model that emphasises the “signals of a real artist”.

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