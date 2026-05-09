Pentagon releases UFO files, the rise of ‘Stacy Face’

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The Pentagon has started releasing “never-before-seen” files on UFOs. The batch includes a NASA photograph from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 (above), showing three dots in a triangular formation. The Pentagon said “there is no consensus about the nature of the anomaly” but a new, preliminary analysis indicated it could be a “physical object”. It comes after Donald Trump, who has been teasing the announcement since February, promised last month some “very interesting documents” related to UFOs would be released by the US defence department “very, very soon”. Sky News

Consumers across the UK are bracing for the war in the Middle East to deliver a sharp rise in home energy bills from this summer. The looming energy cost crisis has prompted a record number of households to investigate green home upgrades to try to keep bills down, including heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, it is the falling cost of home batteries that is expected to be key to unlocking the greatest possible cost savings from these green investments. “For the right home, [home batteries] can cut bills, increase flexibility and make everyday energy use smarter and more resilient,” according to Tom Pakenham, a director at Hive, a subsidiary of British Gas owner Centrica. Guardian

I’m staring at my face, but it doesn’t look like me. There’s an eerie smoothness to it – like a Barbie doll with human eyes installed. My nose is unnaturally narrow, my lips are puffy and pert. My cheeks are softly sunken, like I’ve spent weeks refusing to properly eat. If I saw this in the mirror tomorrow, I’d scream. According to the internet, thanks to some AI enhancement at the hands of Elon Musk’s Grok, I’m now a “Stacey” – or a “Stacy” if you’re in the US – a term, which originated in manosphere communities online, that denotes the “most attractive” tier of woman with a strict set of attributes, including big eyes, high cheekbones, a low BMI, an upturned nose and full lips. Independent

With iOS 26, Apple introduced one of the most significant changes to its operating system interface, arguably the most radical since iOS 7. However, this change has also led to many users experiencing annoying bugs and performance issues. Not only that, but Apple still hasn’t delivered on many of the Apple Intelligence features it promised two years ago at WWDC 2024. That’s why, when Apple unveils iOS 27 at WWDC in June, my only wish is that it focuses on fixing iOS instead of changing it even more. MacWorld

With the Honor MagicPad 4, it’s hard not to think that the Chinese tech brand read my Honor MagicPad 3 review last year and set out to address every single criticism that I raised. Honor advertises the MagicPad 4 as the slimmest tablet on the market — and for our money, that’s true. At just 4.8mm, it’s incredibly thin (beating the already impressively slim 5.1mm iPad Pro by a slight margin), which, combined with its light 450g weight, means the MagicPad 4 is a massive 12.3-inch tablet that’s easy to travel with and even hold comfortably in one hand. Tech Radar

For many Gen Z growing up in the age of social media, becoming an influencer is a glamorous and sought-after career. Whether it is the prospect of brand trips overseas, well-paid sponsored content or simply the praise of thousands of daily comments and likes, working in social media appears a world away from most entry-level roles. Increasingly, though, many budding influencers are finding it just as cut-throat to break into this industry as the corporate world – if not more so. Telegraph

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