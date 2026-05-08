Meta takes legal action over UK regulations, Renault 5 EV adds ‘one pedal’ driving

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Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is challenging the UK media regulator Ofcom in the High Court over fees and potential fines introduced under the Online Safety Act. The law, which came into force in July 2025, introduced protections against harmful online content, with Ofcom’s operating costs for carrying out its online safety work funded by tech firms. Under regulations introduced in September, the fees are based on a company’s qualifying worldwide revenue and apply to firms earning more than £250m a year. Meta said Ofcom’s methods for calculating fees and penalties were “disproportionate”, while Ofcom said it would “robustly defend” its position. BBC

Overnight, EU lawmakers agreed to water down their AI legislation that was world-leading when it launched in 2024. The changes to the EU’s landmark AI Act have been widely criticised by civil society groups, who accuse parliamentarians of bowing to pressure by tech companies. Among the changes are delays to compliance deadlines for “high-risk” AI, for example, using AI in toys or in lifts. Instead of needing to meet legal requirements by August this year, companies using AI in employment or border control, for example, now have until December. Sky News

Google appears set to retire the Fitbit brand from its subscription offerings fully. Alongside the new Google Fitbit Air, the company has announced that Fitbit Premium is also becoming Google Health Premium. The move comes alongside the broader rebrand of the Fitbit app into the new Google Health app. Google Health Premium will cost $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. That represents a notable price increase over Fitbit Premium’s current $79.99 annual subscription, effectively raising the yearly cost by $20. Android Authority



It’s been one year since the first new Renault 5s started to arrive on customers’ doorsteps here in the UK and to celebrate, Renault has added a new ‘one-pedal’ driving function for its stylish electric supermini. Sadly for those existing Renault 5 customers, the one-pedal driving mode is only available on new Renault 5s with the more powerful 148bhp motor in Techno+ trim and above, it’s not offered as an over-the-air update. Already available on the Renault Scenic E-Tech, Megane E-Tech and the sister car to the R5, the Renault 4, one-pedal driving automatically slows the car when you lift off the throttle to the extent that you rarely have to use the brake in normal driving. AutoExpress

Since the MacBook Neo launched in early March it’s proven to be so popular that Apple quickly ran out of stock and is doubling production orders. The budget-friendly laptop ‘shocked’ PC makers and it’s clear Windows has some real competition in the space. Thus, it’s probably not too surprising to see Microsoft commission a report from Signal65 comparing some wallet-friendly Windows 11 laptops against the MacBook Neo. Signal65’s report particularly highlights the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x, HP OmniBook 5, Lenovo Yoga 7i, and HP OmniBook X Flip as veritable contenders to the Neo. Tom’s Guide

Some day, AI will be able to build a better version of itself, predicts one of Anthropic Co-Founders, as the company now aggressively tries to both grow its platform with more processing power (thanks, SpaceX AI) and manage what it apparently sees as the looming threat of too-powerful AI. Now, in a new paper from the Anthropic Institute, it introduces the idea of “recursive self-improvement,” and yes, it’s as bad as it sounds. It’s been a couple of months since Anthropic quietly launched its own institute with the goal of confronting “the most significant challenges that powerful AI will pose to our societies.” Tech Radar

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