How Is AI Enabling Proactive Security Measures in Homes?

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Security chains and peepholes could soon be things of the past, as home security has received some incredible upgrades in recent years. With AI now transforming pretty much every industry it touches, there have been some huge developments in AI-driven home security.

Soon, it could be commonplace for houses to have proactive AI security systems in place, which are able to learn routines and prevent incidents before they escalate. What was once a vision of sci-fi writers is rapidly becoming reality.

Security Has Always Been Paramount for Homeowners

Throughout human history, homeowners have had to think about how to protect themselves from outside threats. Indeed, this need is so ingrained in our thinking that it dates back to classic folklore. The legendary story of the three pigs trying to keep out the Big Bad Wolf still lives on as a cautionary tale to this day.

That story has even been adapted for modern audiences in unique ways. For example, if you try Huff N Even More Puff Grand online, you’ll see how the third pig has upped the ante even more and included a range of new hi-tech security solutions in its mansion. Likewise, in the real world, the desire to boost a house’s defences with modern technology is high up on homeowners’ lists.

In the past, some people may have felt the need for bars on windows, security chains on doors, CCTV cameras, and double-locking mechanisms. Now, though, AI is improving security in more convenient and aesthetically pleasing ways.

AI Security Systems Learning Routines

Various smart home systems excel because they learn household routines, and the same thing can be said for AI security. For example, there’s the Google Nest Cam that comes with familiar face alerts, meaning that it can learn regular visitors to the house and identify potential threats. There’s also Arlo Smart, which recognises regular patterns in activity and learns what normal life is like in a person’s home. Through doing this, it can then instantly spot suspicious activity that’s out of the ordinary.

The great thing about these new devices is that they have amazing potential to be even better in the future. There may soon come a time when people don’t even need to place their keys in a lock when they come home, and instead, the door just unlocks immediately when the system sees the resident.

Preventing Incidents Before They Escalate

In the past, even the best home security systems, such as CCTV setups, could only record incidents rather than stop them. Nowadays, AI can help prevent incidents in advance. A great example of this is Ring Alarm, which can activate lights or sirens when it detects unusual motion. There’s also Philips Hue smart lighting that can make it look like people are at home when they’re not, thus deterring potential burglars.

Thanks to AI, security is starting to become a seamless part of smart homes. There’s less of a need for reactive measures, and there are new solutions coming into play that help to reduce the chances of a house being broken into.

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