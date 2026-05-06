HONOR debuts 600 series in UK with focus on Gen AI

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Chinese-brand HONOR has officially launched its 600 Series smartphone lineup in the UK, aiming to capture the “premium mid-range” market through a combination of high-resolution imaging and new generative AI tools.

At a launch event held just off Brick Lane, East London, the company showcased a suite of devices that prioritise hardware durability and AI-driven content creation, positioning itself as a direct competitor to established players in the sub-£900 segment.

Hardware specifications

The new series features two primary models: the standard HONOR 600 and the HONOR 600 Pro. Both devices are built with a unibody structure and a satin-finish metal frame.

A significant focus has been placed on battery life, with both models housing a 6,400mAh battery – currently the largest in HONOR’s lineup – which is designed to provide up to two days of use. The devices support 80W wired charging, while the Pro model adds 50W wireless charging capabilities.

The 6.57-inch display across the series reaches a peak brightness of 8,000 nits, intended to maintain visibility in harsh outdoor lighting. For internal processing, the HONOR 600 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Pro variant is equipped with the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Notably, the series carries high-level environmental protection ratings, including IP68, IP69, and IP69K, certifying the hardware against dust, deep immersion and high-pressure water jets.

Imaging and AI experience

The camera systems centre on a 200MP Ultra-Clear Night Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, intended to improve detail in low-light photography. The Pro model extends this setup with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of up to 120x zoom.

Beyond the hardware, HONOR demonstrated its AI Image to Video 2.0 technology. This system allows users to generate short video clips from static images and text-based prompts. During a hands-on session in east London, Tech Digest tested the software using a 2D image of a miniature football pitch featuring Subbuteo-style plastic figures.

By applying specific prompts, the AI successfully transformed the static scene into a video of players wearing ballet gear, performing pirouettes and finally scoring a goal! The system allows users to set specific opening and closing frames to guide the AI’s creative output.

Ecosystem expansion

The launch included several new additions to the HONOR Choice ecosystem. The Pad X8b, an 11-inch tablet weighing 499g, features a 10,100mAh battery and a dedicated “Kids” mode for supervised use.

Other new peripherals include:

AI Note: A 2.89mm thin recorder designed to fit in a wallet that can transcribe 130 languages and generate meeting summaries.

Mousebuds Pro: A hybrid peripheral that combines a wireless mouse with a storage compartment for noise-canceling earbuds.

Choice Watch 2 Pro: A new wearable featuring standalone GPS and precision tracking for outdoor navigation.

UK pricing and availability

The HONOR 600 Series is available immediately in the UK. The Pro model is priced at £899.99, though the company is offering an initial £200 discount through its official e-store. The standard HONOR 600 is priced at £549.99 for the 256GB version and £599.99 for the 512GB variant.

In the wider ecosystem, the Pad X8b retails for £189.99, while both the AI Note and the Choice Watch 2 Pro are priced at £129.99. The Mousebuds Pro hybrid is available for £79.99.

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