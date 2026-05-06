Eco-airline Ecojet collapses, finger-prick test could predict Alzheimer’s

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An airline based in Edinburgh, claiming to be the world’s “first electric airline”, has collapsed into liquidation. Ecojet, launched in 2023 by environmentalist and entrepreneur Dale Vince, aimed to charter flights from Edinburgh to Southampton before expanding to European routes. The 61-year-old green energy tycoon previously made headlines for his work with the UK’s first carbon-neutral football team, Forest Green Rovers. Ecojet’s fleet was set to comprise conventional planes retrofitted with hydrogen-electric powertrains. Once converted, the aircraft would operate with the same power output as before, while reducing CO2 and other emissions by 100%. STV

Five major publishers sued Meta Platforms in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, alleging that the tech giant misused their books and journal articles to train its artificial intelligence models. Elsevier, Cengage, Hachette, Macmillan and McGraw Hill, as well as author Scott Turow, alleged in the proposed class-action complaint that Meta pirated millions of their works and used them without permission to train its Llama large language models to respond to human prompts. The Guardian

Amazon has been the reigning champion of the best ereaders and its range of Kindle devices continue to dominate the market — but this viral mini ereader has taken social media and bookworms by storm. The Xteink X4 is the latest gadget that users online can’t get enough of, and it’s all because of its compact size. Coming in at 4.3 inches and weighing 2.72 ounces (which is just under 78 grams), the Xteink X4 is small enough to fit comfortably in your pocket and can even be attached to Qi2-compatible smartphones such as newer iPhone models and Google Pixel phones. Tech Radar

An at-home test can help predict a person’s risk of getting Alzheimer’s, according to a new study. It involves an online brain assessment and a finger-prick blood test to look for markers linked to the disease. Academics say it could “triage” people according to risk, who could then get more testing and treatment. Professor Anne Corbett, from the University of Exeter Medical School, said their work built on previous research showing the effectiveness of a finger-prick test. Sky News



Jeff Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, has reportedly introduced a new employee stock plan in a bid to quell widespread staff unrest and enhance its competitive edge against rival SpaceX. The move was detailed in a Financial Times report on Wednesday, which cited three individuals familiar with the situation. The initiative comes amid an intensifying rivalry between Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which recently filed for a US initial public offering, targeting a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion. Independent

OpenAI president Greg Brockman has described a heated 2017 meeting with Elon Musk over the billionaire’s early attempt to control the artificial intelligence (AI) company. Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI and a defendant in Musk’s lawsuit attempting to undo its transition to a for-profit business, told a jury in Oakland federal court that when he rejected a proposal for Musk to have more say in the company, Musk’s mood abruptly changed. “I actually thought he was going to hit me,” Brockman said, referring to Musk. BBC

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