Blink launches first 2K video doorbells, including wired model

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Blink has officially expanded its smart home security lineup with the launch of its first-ever 2K resolution video doorbells.

The new range from the Amazon-owned brand includes the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ and the company’s first-ever dedicated wired model, the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+. Both models are available in black or white.

These releases arrive as a direct response to the evolving needs of the smart home market, prioritising high-definition detail at an accessible price point.

In our previous review of the second-generation Blink Video Doorbell on Tech Radar, we found the device to be a very capable performer, offering reliable motion detection and a user-friendly app experience. However, that model topped out at a 1440p resolution.

These new 2K+ models should provide a noticeable upgrade, delivering 2K clarity that allows for much sharper image detail when identifying visitors or reading labels on delivered packages.

Enhanced field of view

The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is designed for maximum installation flexibility. Beyond the resolution increases, it also boasts “head-to-toe” field of view, which solves a common pain point for video doorbell users by allowing them to see the entire person at the door as well as any packages left on the ground.

It also features improved dynamic range, which helps balance out images in tricky lighting conditions, such as high-contrast sunlight or deep shadows on a porch.

For those who want to move away from battery maintenance entirely, the Wired Doorbell 2K+ marks a first for Blink. Built for homes with existing doorbell wiring, it provides always-on power and the same upgraded 2K performance found in its battery-powered sibling. Both devices integrate seamlessly with the existing Blink ecosystem, allowing users to view live feeds and manage alerts through the mobile app.

In the United States, these doorbells will also debut “Blink Video Descriptions”. This AI-powered feature requires a subscription and provides users with a text-based summary of motion events – such as “a person is approaching with a package” – saving users from having to manually watch every recorded clip.

Pricing and availability

Blink is maintaining its reputation for value with aggressive pricing for the new hardware. The Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ is priced at $39.99/£39.99. The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ starts at $49.99 / £59.99 for the standalone unit, or $59.99 / £69.99 when bundled with a Sync Module.

Both models are available for pre-order starting today, May 6, in the US, Canada, and the UK, as well as several European markets including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. This global rollout ensures that Blink’s more advanced 2K+ imaging technology is available to a wide range of international customers immediately.

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