Arsenal Champions League semi-final drives Virgin Media broadband record

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Virgin Media O2 claims that the Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid drove the highest volume of broadband traffic in the company’s history.

According to data released by the provider, peak downstream traffic reached record levels between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm on May 5, 2026.

The match, which was streamed live on Prime Video, resulted in a 17% increase in traffic compared to a typical Tuesday evening. The peak was 4.2% higher than the previous record set during a Liverpool versus Real Madrid match in November 2025.

These figures reflect a broader shift in UK viewing habits, as audiences increasingly rely on high-capacity broadband for live sporting events, rather than traditional broadcast television.

The company noted that the volume of data was influenced by the growing number of households watching in ultra-high definition and the tendency for users to utilize multiple devices simultaneously during major matches.

Says Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“Live sport is one of the biggest drivers of broadband traffic in the UK and the Champions League semi-final set a record on our network. As more people stream the biggest sporting moments from home, reliable, high-capacity connectivity has never been more important. Our network is built to handle these huge spikes so customers can keep watching without interruption.”

The surge highlights the ongoing pressure on UK telecommunications infrastructure to manage massive, temporary spikes in data demand. As sports broadcasting rights continue to migrate toward digital streaming platforms, providers expect these high-traffic events to become more frequent and more demanding on existing network capacity.

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