Apple’s iPhone 17 ‘most popular ever’, half of UK job hunters have had AI interview

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Apple has seen demand for its iPhone reach new heights with sales growth in China outpacing all other regions. Overall, sales of Apple products grew 17% to $111bn (£81bn) in the first three months of the year, compared to the same quarter a year ago, the company said in financial results released Thursday. Sales in China were up by 28% compared to a year ago. Tim Cook, Apple’s outgoing chief executive, said that recent demand for the iPhone had been “extraordinary”, making the iPhone 17 the “most popular launch in [Apple’s] history.” BBC

Nearly half (47%) of UK job seekers have had an AI interview, research from the hiring platform Greenhouse has found. In its survey of 2,950 active job seekers, including 1,132 UK-based workers, with additional respondents from the US, Germany, Australia and Ireland, it found that 30% of UK candidates had walked away from a hiring process because it included an AI interview. We asked people about their experiences of AI interviews. The responses included those who found it “awkward” and “humiliating”. Others spoke of wanting a human element in the interviews, and said they were not sure if their interview had even been reviewed. The Guardian

YouTube’s picture-in-picture mode for Android and iOS is now making its way to all users around the world, including those who aren’t paying for a Premium subscription. Team YouTube says the feature will pop up in more and more users’ accounts over the coming months, so it could take some time to reach most people’s accounts. But once it arrives for them, they’ll be able to shrink the YouTube video they’re playing and continue watching it even after they leave the app. To activate the feature, they simply have to swipe up or press on the home button to close YouTube. The video will keep on playing in a mini player that they can move around on their screen. Engadget The Honor 600 Pro adopts a more premium look and feel compared to previous phones in the series, adding to the sensation that Honor is gunning harder than ever for the flagship brigade. Its new look has clearly (and some might say shamelessly) been influenced by the iPhone 17 Pro, which, in conjunction with Honor’s iOS-imitating Magic OS 10 software, effectively results in a more affordable alternative to Apple’s flagship phone. Indeed, certain design elements — like the 600 Pro’s skinny bezels and IP69K certification — actually beat the iPhone 17 Pro. Tech Radar

A growing number of employees can’t come to the phone right now as companies increasingly lock away devices or enforce strict workplace bans. Major companies across all industries are grappling with smartphones in an effort to curb employee distractions, while also tightening protections for sensitive and confidential information. Last year, JPMorgan Chase’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, called phones in meetings “disrespectful,” while other companies, such as Id.me, have gone one step further. The digital identity verification company rolled out phone pouches for about 290 support employees more than three years ago to better protect sensitive client data, The Financial Times reports. Independent

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 series has recently been rumored to arrive with a big design overhaul – moving the camera island. In fact, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could look something like this:

This is not a leaked image, it’s just a speculative render based on the aforementioned rumor. From the same source, the prolific Ice Universe, comes another revelation: Samsung is going to be changing the S27 Ultra in the actual camera department too, not just the location of the camera island. GSM Arena

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