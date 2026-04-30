Volkswagen ID.Polo EV arrives with £25k price tag

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The long-awaited Volkswagen ID.Polo electric vehicle has made its world debut with a breakthrough entry-level price of just 24,995 Euros (approximately £21,000).

This all-electric successor to the best-selling hatchback aims to democratize EV ownership without compromising on the quality or tech usually reserved for premium segments.

While pre-sales have already kicked off in Germany, UK drivers can expect the ID. Polo to arrive in showrooms in late 2026. The lineup features three power levels, ranging from a city-friendly 85 kW (116 PS) to a punchy 155 kW (211 PS) top-spec version.

Range anxiety is tackled head-on with two battery options. The larger 52 kWh battery delivers a range of up to 454 kilometres (282 miles), while the smaller 37 kWh unit provides up to 329 km (204 miles). Charging is equally efficient, with DC quick-charging capable of boosting the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in about 23 minutes.

Inside, VW claims the ID. Polo is a tech powerhouse. The “Innovision” cockpit features a 26 cm (10-inch) digital instrument cluster paired with a massive 33 cm (13-inch) central infotainment screen. In a win for ergonomics, VW has brought back physical buttons on the steering wheel and console, replacing the controversial touch sliders of previous ID models.

The entertainment suite includes an optional 425-Watt Harman Kardon sound system with 10 speakers and a “retro display” mode that skins the digital dials to look like a classic Mk1 Golf. Standard features include voice control, inductive smartphone charging, and App Connect for seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Practicality remains a core strength, claims the manufacturer. Thanks to its new front-wheel-drive layout, the ID. Polo offers 441 litres of boot space, eclipsing even the larger Volkswagen Golf. It even doubles as a mobile power bank; the vehicle-to-load function allows you to plug in and charge external devices like e-bikes directly from the car.

Standard safety tech is robust, featuring Lane Assist and Side Assist. For those wanting more, the optional Connected Travel Assist introduces automatic traffic light recognition – a first for this vehicle class.

Says Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and Head of the Brand Group Core:

“The ID. Polo brings a Volkswagen bestseller into the electric age. For decades, the Polo has been part of people’s everyday lives.

“With the ID. Polo, we are making electric mobility accessible to many more people: with clear and timeless design, intuitive operation, strong quality and technologies from higher segments. A genuine Volkswagen just like our customers expect from us.”

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