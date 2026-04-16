UK beats US in Global Broadband Price league table

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North America has some of the most expensive broadband in the world

US ranked 167th and UK 70th in the world

Wallis and Futuna has the world’s most expensive broadband

2,631 broadband contracts measured in comprehensive world broadband global price league

The UK has emerged as one of the most affordable nations for internet access in Northern and Western Europe, according to the 2026 Global Broadband Price League.

The comprehensive study by Broadband Genie, which analyzed 2,631 broadband tariffs across 214 countries, ranked the UK 70th globally. With an average monthly cost significantly lower than many of its Western peers, the UK outperformed the United States, which languished in 167th place with an average monthly bill of $80.00.

The research highlights a stark digital divide between mature Western economies and emerging markets. While the UK (70th) and France (63rd) maintained relatively competitive positions, other economic powerhouses struggled, with Germany ranking 105th and Canada 130th.

In contrast, Eastern Europe continues to dominate the top of the table due to the widespread adoption of fibre-to-the-home infrastructure. Ukraine (2nd), Romania (7th), and Russia (10th) all secured spots in the global top 10 for affordability.

Global extremes in connectivity costs

The disparity between the cheapest and most expensive nations remains vast. Iran officially recorded the lowest prices at just $2.61 per month, though researchers noted this was largely influenced by currency devaluation.

Other top performers included Egypt, which ranked 6th with an average cost of $7.91, and India, which took a lofty 8th place. At the other end of the spectrum, the remote South Pacific territory of Wallis and Futuna was named the most expensive place on Earth for broadband, with residents facing staggering average monthly costs of $373.88.

Geographical and logistical barriers play a critical role in these pricing tiers. Subregions like Polynesia are the most expensive globally, averaging $118.48 a month, while Northern America ranks as the second most expensive region with an average cost of $98.40.

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, said:

“Our Global Broadband Price League offers a snapshot of the fixed-line broadband market across the world of what people can sign up to today. The highest broadband costs are usually in remote countries. This includes places with tough terrain or island nations.

“By contrast, many countries in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Southern Asia, and South-Eastern Asia have low-cost broadband. This is often due to the widespread use of fibre. In Western economies such as the USA, Canada, and the UK, broadband prices are usually higher. This shows the overall cost of living is also higher there.”

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