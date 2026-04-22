Tilbury Douglas deploys first humanoid robot on live construction site

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Tilbury Douglas has become the first Tier One contractor to deploy a humanoid robot on a live construction site.

Named “Douglas,” the AI-powered assistant represents a shift in how physical labour and site management are categorized in the age of automation.

The introduction of Douglas serves as a reminder that the rapid advances of artificial intelligence and robotics are no longer just a threat to white-collar “desk jobs.” While much of the recent discourse has focused on AI’s ability to write code or generate reports, Douglas proves that traditional blue-collar environments are equally ripe for technological disruption.

By autonomously navigating the unpredictable terrain of a construction site, the robot is taking over roles that previously required a human presence on the ground.

Priced at a reasonable £15,000, Douglas is designed to handle the repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks that typically bog down site teams. Equipped with an onboard LiDAR system, the robot captures precise data and 360-degree imagery to help compile progress reports. This automation is expected to save an average of 40 hours of human labour per month, allowing for more frequent health and safety monitoring and real-time design validation.

Mark Buckle, Technical Director at Tilbury Douglas, highlighted the necessity of the move amidst a tightening labor market. “The construction industry continues to face a skills shortage and ongoing resource challenges,” Buckle stated. “By utilising innovative technology such as this robot, we can automate key processes, assist our teams and enable our people to focus their expertise where it adds the greatest value.”

The company emphasizes that Douglas is intended to “support our people, not to replace them”, framing the robot as a practical enabler that frees humans to focus on high-level collaboration and complex problem-solving. However, as humanoid robots become more stable and confident in navigating “complex environments”, the line between human and machine labour on-site continues to blur.

For Tilbury Douglas, this deployment is described as “just the beginning” of a broader digital transformation. As robotics moves from the controlled environment of car manufacturing into the “realities of sites”, the construction industry is signalling that no sector is immune to the reach of intelligent automation.

Watch the full video of Douglas in action below:

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