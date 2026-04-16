TCL launches QLED models with Google TV and Amazon Fire
TCL has unveiled its most ambitious UK television range to date, launching a suite of new QLED models with Google TV and Amazon Fire TV software options.
Arriving in major UK retailers this May, the 2026 lineup spans budget-friendly 43-inch screens up to a massive 98-inch flagship, with prices starting from just £379.
The strategy marks a significant move for the world’s leading Mini LED brand, as it seeks to cater to different smart home ecosystems simultaneously.
By offering a dual smart platform strategy, TCL is one of the few manufacturers providing both Google TV and Fire TV options across its portfolio, ensuring that whether a household is built around the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, there is a native software solution available.
Leading the charge is the P8L-UK series, a QD-Mini LED Google TV designed to serve both high-end gaming and cinema audiences. Starting at £649 for the 55-inch model, the P8L features a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and a 288Hz “Game Accelerator” to provide ultra-smooth motion for the latest consoles. For film enthusiasts, it supports every major HDR format, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, alongside a dedicated Filmmaker Mode.
In the mid-range, the P7L QLED series (starting at £399) focuses on colour accuracy, covering 93% of the DCI-P3 colour space. It utilizes an HVA panel with AI-powered picture optimization to improve contrast, bringing a premium look to more affordable screen sizes.
Meanwhile, for those who prefer the Amazon ecosystem, the V6D-UK Fire TV series integrates the full Fire TV experience and Alexa voice control directly into the set, starting at just £379.
For those seeking the ultimate big-screen experience, the C6K-UK series rounds out the range. Utilizing QD-Mini LED technology and ONKYO 2.1 sound systems, the series includes a gargantuan 98-inch model priced at £1,999.
With the P8L 85-inch model retailing at £1,399, TCL claims it is continuing its aggressive push to make ultra-large screens more accessible to UK households, while providing the flexibility of the market’s most popular smart TV platforms.
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