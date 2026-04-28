Taylor Swift to trademark voice and image over AI concerns, UK to impose social media restrictions,

Share

Taylor Swift has applied to trademark her voice and image amid growing concerns around AI-generated content. The Shake It Off singer submitted three applications in the US last week to trademark her voice and likeness, including an image of herself during the Eras tour wearing a sparkly bodysuit and playing a pink guitar, as well as two audio clips of her introducing herself while promoting her most recent album, The Life Of A Showgirl. Sky News

Japan’s famously conscientious but overburdened baggage handlers will soon be joined by extra staff at Tokyo’s Haneda airport – although their new colleagues will need to take regular recharging breaks. Japan Airlines will introduce humanoid robots on a trial basis from the beginning of May, with a view to deploying them permanently as a solution to the country’s chronic labour shortage. The Chinese-made humanoids will move travellers’ luggage and cargo on the tarmac at Haneda, which handles more than 60 million passengers a year. Guardian



An AI agent powered by Anthropic’s leading Claude model has deleted a company’s entire production database, leaving customers unable to access key data. PocketOS, which provides software for car rental businesses, suffered a massive outage over the weekend after the autonomous artificial intelligence tool wiped the database and all backups in a matter of seconds. Independent

The UK government is committed to implementing social media restrictions for under-16s but ministers must “make sure it works” before introducing changes, the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has told the BBC. The government is consulting on an outright ban, as well as other measures designed to stop teenagers accessing addictive and harmful material. Phillipson’s comments came after junior education minister Olivia Bailey said the government would “impose some form of age or functionality restrictions” even if it stopped short of a ban. BBC

The new Honor 600 feels like a real watershed moment for upping the quality of mid-range phones. Typically, this market segment has cut a fair number of corners as manufacturers attempt to cram in a solid feature set in a more affordable chassis, leading to phones that feel a little imbalanced in terms of features. The 600 strikes an excellent balance of form and function, with a sublime redesigned chassis to it, alongside a bright 6.57-inch OLED screen, a capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, great battery life and a capable dual-camera array derived from its flagship handset. Trusted Reviews

The UK has backed a British scientist’s “self-learning” AI start-up that is promising to leapfrog rivals in the race to superintelligence. Ineffable Intelligence, founded by the former Google DeepMind executive David Silver, has raised a record $1.1bn (£810m) in a deal backed by the taxpayer. The investment is the biggest-ever “seed” round in a European start-up, valuing Ineffable Intelligence at $5.1bn. Telegraph

A couple of times so far Apple was rumored to call its first foldable smartphone the iPhone Ultra, and now a new rumor ‘confirms’ this (as much as any one rumor can, of course). But this won’t be the company’s only upcoming Ultra-branded device. The foldable will just be called iPhone Ultra, by the way, and not iPhone 18 Ultra, similarly to how the iPhone Air isn’t the iPhone 17 Air. This gives Apple more flexibility – it can come out with new iPhone Ultra generations on a completely different schedule than the mainstream smartphone line. GSM Arena

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts