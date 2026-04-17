Smaller challengers outshine ‘big four’ in Which? mobile rankings

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The UK’s largest mobile network providers are falling short of customer expectations, as smaller, more agile rivals dominate Which?’s annual satisfaction rankings.

The consumer association’s latest survey of over 5,000 customers reveals that the “Big Four” (EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone) are being consistently outperformed in value for money and customer service by “piggyback” networks.

The findings come at a critical time for households battling the rising cost of living. Which? highlighted that consumers moving away from major brands could slash their mobile bills by more than £200 a year. For example, a one-month unlimited data SIM-only plan with O2 currently costs £38, whereas a similar deal with Smarty is priced at just £20 – a yearly saving of £216.

Talkmobile topped the 2026 rankings with an impressive customer score of 83 per cent, earning both “Which? Recommended Provider” (WRP) and “Great Value” status. Tesco Mobile followed closely at 81 per cent, while giffgaff, Smarty, 1p Mobile, and Lebara also secured accolades.

These smaller firms often utilize the same infrastructure as the major networks, meaning customers receive identical coverage without paying what Which? describes as a “brand tax.”

Table of results with rankings and customer score

In contrast, Three, O2, and Lycamobile were the lowest-performing networks, with Three receiving a mere two-star rating in every category, including network reliability and technical support. O2 was similarly criticized for customer service, particularly following its decision to increase annual price rises. Even EE and Vodafone, while scoring slightly higher at 74 per cent and 72 per cent respectively, remained anchored in the middle of the league table.

The financial disparity is significant. Survey respondents using one of the “Big Four” paid an average of £16 for a SIM-only contract, compared with just £9 on smaller networks. Despite fears that switching is a laborious process, Which? notes that escaping an expensive contract can take as little as 10 minutes by requesting a Porting Authorisation Code (PAC).

Says Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products:

“Our latest research shows that smaller providers are consistently outshining the industry’s largest mobile firms by offering better customer service and far cheaper deals. Many top-rated challengers avoid mid-contract price hikes, offering households struggling with the cost of living much-needed certainty.

“Any customers nearing the end of their contract who are unhappy with their service, or simply looking to save money, should not hesitate to vote with their feet and move to a provider that actually delivers on value.”

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