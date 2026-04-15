Sky targets Ring with standalone Sky Smart Home solution
Sky has officially entered the home security market with the standalone launch of Sky Smart Home, designed to undercut established rivals such as Amazon-owned Ring.
Previously restricted to customers of Sky Protect home insurance, the company’s smart doorbell, chime and indoor cameras are now available as a subscription-based bundle for the first time, starting at just £5 per month.
The move marks a significant shift for the broadcaster, which is increasingly positioning itself as a “one-stop-shop” for the connected home. By separating its hardware from insurance premiums, Sky is aiming squarely at a mass-market audience that wants basic security without the complexity of professional installation or high upfront costs.
According to Sky, the new proposition offers a saving of over £100 compared to a similar setup from Ring, a claim based on a 24-month hardware and service comparison.
Low-cost entry level alternative
Unlike many home security systems that require a substantial initial investment, Sky’s model focuses on low barriers to entry. The basic package, which includes a 1080p Full HD smart doorbell and chime, costs just £15 upfront followed by a £5 monthly subscription on a 24-month contract.
For £8 a month, users can upgrade to the “Smart Home Plan+,” which adds an indoor camera and the ability to integrate motion and leak detectors. Both plans include 30-day cloud video storage, intelligent motion alerts, and two-way talk functionality managed through a dedicated app.
The primary difference between Sky’s offering and its competitors lies in its integration and pricing structure. While brands like Ring or Arlo often sell hardware at a premium and then charge for cloud storage, Sky has bundled the hardware and the service into a single monthly fee that mirrors its broadband or mobile contracts.
This “tech-as-a-service” approach is likely to appeal to existing Sky customers, particularly those in the “Diamond VIP” tier who are eligible for a 30% discount on the plans.
Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Smart Home, stated that the initiative is about making high-quality tech “effortless rather than complicated.” By providing live chat support with dedicated tech specialists and a simplified “plug-and-play” setup, Sky hopes to capture the segment of the market that has traditionally found smart home technology too expensive or technically daunting.
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