Peppa Pig owner hit in cyber attack, Artemis II blasts off on lunar mission!

The toy and entertainment giant, Hasbro – which owns brands including Peppa Pig, Transformers and Monopoly – has been hacked. Hasbro confirmed “identified unauthorized access to the Company’s network” in a filing made to the US government. Parts of the its website and those of its brands were showing an error message on Wednesday afternoon, with the company warning the cyber-attack could delay product deliveries. Other Hasbro lines include Play-Doh, Power Rangers, Nerf and Dungeons & Dragons. In its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Hasbro said the breach was discovered on 28 March. BBC

Social media users in the UK are becoming less active on tech platforms due to the rise of video apps and fears that posts could come back to haunt them, according to the communications watchdog. Ofcom said just under half of adult social media users (49%) now post, share or comment compared with 61% in 2024. The proportion exploring new websites has also fallen, from 70% to 56%. The regulator said the fall in active use has been driven by popular platforms becoming more video-oriented and concerns about the impact of historic posts on personal accounts. Guardian



Anthropic is scrambling to contain the leak of its popular AI tool, Claude Code, by issuing copyright takedown notices. Anthropic is trying to scrub the leaked computer code from GitHub, which initially reported processing copyright takedown notices for an “entire network of 8.1K repositories,” or what are pages that store computer code. However, Anthropic later partially retracted the takedown, scaling it down to only one repository and 96 fork URLs. PC Mag

If you’ve been waiting for the AI Inbox in Gmail to become more widely available, today’s the day. This was initially only usable by “trusted testers” in January, but has now started rolling out for anyone in the US. There is, however, a gigantic caveat. It’s currently only available with the Google AI Ultra subscription, which is a whopping $249.99 per month. There’s also the smaller caveat that this is labeled as beta, but then again Gmail itself was in beta for many years, so that’s probably less relevant. GSM Arena





Images released by NASA show yesterday’s launch against the back drop of a blue sky. Meanwhile, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shared a photo of an Artemis program patch floating in the International Space Station’s cupola on X. NASA

The successor to the Sony Xperia 1 VII ($1,499 on Amazon) is expected to be officially unveiled around June, if Sony follows a similar schedule to last year. Sumaho Digest has already been able to locate several images on the Chinese social network Weibo, which have been sourced from a protective case manufacturer and are said to reveal the design of the Xperia 1 VIII in advance. As usual, such leaks should be viewed with caution, as it is not yet possible to verify whether the Xperia 1 VIII actually looks like in these images. Notebook Check