Passivity, AI companionship and side hustles: the new digital reality for UK adults

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UK adults are increasingly turning away from permanent social media posting and embracing AI for companionship, according to the latest research from Ofcom.

The regulator’s 2026 Adults’ Media Use and Attitudes report highlights a fundamental shift in the nation’s digital habits. While 89% of the population remains active on at least one social platform, the nature of that engagement has become significantly more “passive and circumspect.”

Only 49% of users now actively share or comment on posts – a sharp decline from 61% in 2024. This “social cooling” is driven by a growing anxiety over digital footprints. Nearly half of all adults now fear that past posts could cause future problems, leading many to favour ephemeral formats such as Instagram Stories over permanent “grid” posts.

The rise of the AI companion

As traditional social interaction becomes more guarded, generative AI is filling the void. Adoption has accelerated rapidly, with 54% of UK adults now using tools including ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot. Among younger users aged 16–24, this figure rockets to 79%.

Perhaps most striking is the shift toward AI for emotional support. One in eight AI users now use these tools for conversational purposes, with some participants in Ofcom’s qualitative Media Lives study reporting they treat AI as a person.

These users turned to bots for relationship breakup advice or to ward off loneliness while working from home. Beyond companionship, AI is being integrated into creative domestic life, assisting with everything from planning room layouts to writing wedding speeches.

The decline of traditional TV

The report also identifies a burgeoning “trust divide” in news. While 85% of adults still consume mainstream media, a growing minority – particularly those who feel entrenched in their views – are abandoning traditional broadcasters in favour of independent content creators on YouTube.

This shift is most pronounced among men, for whom YouTube is increasingly becoming the primary or sole form of video consumption. Many reported that the platform’s algorithm and subscription model made it easier to find relevant content than navigating a traditional electronic program guide.

This transition coincides with a rise in “online side hustles,” as more adults move away from passive consumption toward semi-professional selling on marketplaces such as Vinted or even engaging in Bitcoin mining to generate income.

Despite high levels of self-reported online confidence (89%), the research warns of a “skills gap.” While users feel capable, their ability to identify scam emails or fake social media profiles has actually decreased since 2022.

As the digital landscape becomes more complex, the benefits of being online are being questioned. Only 59% of adults now feel the rewards outweigh the risks, a significant drop from 72% last year.

https://www.ofcom.org.uk/media-use-and-attitudes/media-habits-adults/passive-social-media-use-ai-companionship-and-online-side-hustles-uk-adults-media-and-online-lives-revealed

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