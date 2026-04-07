OpenAI encourages four-day work week trials, Samsung Messages discontinued



ChatGPT-maker OpenAI says employers should consider trialling a four-day work week as AI use and demand grow in the workplace. Its “people-first” policy proposals set out a range of ideas to help society adjust to an AI era – something it says will bring benefits but also disruption to our lives and careers. Among its suggestions were creating more work opportunities in people-facing sectors such as childcare, education and healthcare. The company said its set of initial ideas – chiefly aimed at the US – aimed to prompt discussions about action needed as AI systems become more capable. BBC

Samsung is discontinuing its proprietary messaging application, Samsung Messages, directing users to Google Messages instead. The tech giant announced the end of service for its namesake app, effective July, via an end-of-service notice published on its U.S. support website. Owners of Samsung smartphones and other devices are being advised to transition to Google Messages “to maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android.” Independent



Drivers bought a record number of electric vehicles (EVs) last month as war in Iran sent fuel prices soaring. The number of EV registrations hit 86,120 in March, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), up from 69,313 a year earlier. The March total is the highest ever monthly figure. The increase came as petrol and diesel fuel prices jumped by a record amount last month, as the Iran conflict convulsed global oil supplies. Against this backdrop, more drivers have been searching for information online about EVs because of their lower running costs, separate data showed. Telegraph

The iPhone Fold (or Ultra) has widely been reported to finally become official this fall alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, recent rumours have claimed that it wouldn’t actually start shipping right away. Apple would announce it at the same event as the Pros, but those would become available in late September as usual, while the Fold would take a few more weeks to arrive in stores, according to one source. Now it seems Apple is doing all it can to have the iPhone Fold’s arrival fully synchronized with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. According to a tipster on Weibo, trial production has now started for the iPhone Fold at Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn in China. GSM Arena

SpaceX will kick off the marketing for its highly anticipated stock exchange debut by hosting an event in June for 1,500 retail investors, as executives set out to convince buyers that the aerospace to artificial intelligence group should be valued at $2tn. In an unusual move, the company has earmarked a large portion of its shares – potentially up to 30% – for non-professional, non-institutional investors, banking on the popularity of its chief executive, Elon Musk, to help it raise $75bn (about £56bn) in what is expected to be the largest public offering in history. The Guardian



Artemis II: First photos from far side of the moon released – as Orion’s crew head home. Sky News