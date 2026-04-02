Online shopping surge: February sales leap 11% ahead of conflict

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British consumers shrugged off the winter blues this February, driving a massive 11.4% year-on-year increase in the value of online sales.

According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), overall retail volumes also rose by 2.5% compared to the same period in 2025, suggesting a resilient start to the year for the UK economy.

Home delivery expert Parcelhero, which analyzed the figures, noted that the quarterly trend remains even more robust. Online spending values for the three months to February 2026 soared by 12.1% compared to the previous year.

David Jinks, Parcelhero’s Head of Consumer Research, described the figures as having “much to cheer about,” noting that even as shoppers bought slightly fewer items in February compared to January, they were prepared to “splash out a little more on higher-value items.”

Shadow of global conflict

However, the retail industry is bracing for a potential “supply chain shock” following military action in the Middle East. On February 28, a surprise series of air strikes on Iran by the US and Israel sent ripples through global markets. Analysts fear that the widening conflict could severely dent consumer confidence and disrupt the flow of goods just as the sector was gaining momentum.

“The elephant in the room is the attack on Iran,” Jinks warned. “The retail estimates for March, expected on 24 April, will give the first real indication of how significantly consumer confidence has been knocked by these events.”

In a volatile economic landscape, Parcelhero maintains that the most resilient retailers are those moving away from a single-channel focus. Citing its influential “2030: Death of the High Street” report, the firm argues that an “omnichannel” approach—blending physical stores with a robust digital presence—is the only way to protect against unexpected global shocks.

Read the full report at: https://newsroom.parcelhero. com/ deathofthehighstreetreport.pdf

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