Microsoft to kill Outlook Lite for Android, Rolls-Royce secures funding to develop small reactors

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Email is one of the highest risk apps on your phone. And so Microsoft’s decision to kill one of its long-standing mobile email apps has security implications, as users are pushed to alternatives. Now the company has confirmed that Outlook Lite, the app specifically for Android users, will shut down in just six weeks. After May 25, this Android app stops working. Check your phone now. Per Neowin, “Microsoft has locked in (the) final death date for Outlook Lite on Android,” which will “officially lose all mailbox access” on that deadline, “as Microsoft shifts its focus to the feature-rich Outlook Mobile.” Forbes

Rolls-Royce has secured up to £599m from Britain’s national wealth fund as it races to develop the UK’s first small modular nuclear reactors. The fund will help support Rolls-Royce’s design of small modular reactors (SMRs) at Wylfa on the island of Anglesey (called Ynys Môn in Welsh). SMR technology aims to produce nuclear power stations in factories to drive down costs and speed up installation. The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said the investment would help “strengthen our energy security, create skilled jobs and help to build a new generation of homegrown nuclear technology”. Guardian

British financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government’s ​cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks ‌posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Treasury officials are ​in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to examine ​potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems highlighted by Anthropic’s ⁠latest AI model, the FT said, citing two people briefed ​on the talks. are holding urgent talks with the government’s ​cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks ‌posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Treasury officials are ​in talks with the National Cyber Security Centre to examine ​potential vulnerabilities in critical IT systems highlighted bythe FT said, citing two people briefed ​on the talks. Reuters



A ballerina with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) says she was able to dance again after her brainwaves were used to power an avatar live on-stage in Amsterdam. Breanna Olson, a mother of three, found out two and a half years ago she had ALS, the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND) and which, with no known cure, weakens muscles and over time affects speech, swallowing and breathing. However, using sensors to measure the electrical activity transmitted from her brain, her motor signals could be converted into a digital avatar. BBC

Jeff Bezos is not ready to retire just yet. Last November he made a return to business, launching an artificial intelligence start-up called Project Prometheus backed by $6.2bn (£4.6bn) of investor cash, much of it his own. Now it is reportedly raising up to $100bn and has pulled Bezos out of semi-retirement. The Amazon founder will serve as the company’s co-chief executive alongside Vik Bajaj, the former head of Google’s life sciences division. The business, named after the Greek hero who stole fire from the gods, is an unlikely second coming for the world’s third richest man. BBC

Now that the vivo X300 Ultra is out and selling, you’ll also be able to buy its accompanying photography kit. Vivo has gone about things differently than some of its peers. Instead of finding space for a second telephoto camera on the back, the X300 Ultra can extend the reach of its 85mm f/2.7 lens through teleconverter lenses. That’s plural, because this year, in addition to the 200mm lens, there’s also a 400mm one. GSM Arena

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