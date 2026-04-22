Meta to track workers’ key strokes ‘to train AI’, Ofcom to investigate Telegram

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Meta will start tracking the way employees work, including their keystrokes and mouse clicks, to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. The company, which owns Instagram and Facebook, told workers on Tuesday that a new tool will run on Meta’s computers and internal apps, logging their activity to be used as training data for AI technology. A Meta spokesman told the BBC: “If we’re building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them.” “The data is not used for any other purpose,” he said. BBC

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra was one of the best camera phones to launch in 2025, but there was one big problem: you could only officially get it in China. Now, its successor has landed, and thankfully, this one’s launching globally. To make matters even better, the Find X9 Ultra has been upgraded in just about every conceivable way. It features the latest Snapdragon SoC, a bigger battery, a fresh Hasselblad-inspired design, and a faster screen with a new shape. Tech Radar



Ofcom has launched an investigation into whether the Telegram messaging platform is failing to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) under the UK’s Online Safety Act. The communications regulator carried out an assessment and decided to launch an investigation after receiving evidence from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection that suggested child sexual abuse material was allegedly present and being shared on Telegram. The investigation will examine whether Telegram is failing to restrict child sexual abuse material from its site. The Guardian

One of the world’s most expensive law firms has apologised for using artificial intelligence to draft legal documents in a high-stakes court battle. Sullivan & Cromwell, which charges its clients up to $3,000 (£2,225) an hour, has admitted using AI to write a flawed submission to a New York court. In a letter to the judge, the firm blamed AI “hallucinations” for a document that referred to fake cases and “non-existent legal sources”. Telegraph

Despite its control of hardware and firmware, Google triggers a surprising number of serious issues for Pixel users after security updates are installed. This pattern has repeated in recent months, and now there’s a new worry for users. Per 9to5Google, “following the rollout of the April 2026 update on Google Pixel phones, a widespread battery drain issue has hit, but the company is looking into the matter.” There’s no fix as yet, but Google has asked forum users for more info. The number of users complaining is accelerating quickly. Forbes



Facial recognition systems will be introduced across the country, the government has said as it welcomed the failure of a legal challenge to the technology. The case against the Metropolitan Police’s use of live facial recognition technology (LFT) in London was brought by two people over concerns it could be used arbitrarily or in a discriminatory way. The cameras are usually mounted on vans in busy high streets and designed to identify people on police watchlists if they pass by. Sky News

In his 15 years as Apple’s top executive, Tim Cook has projected an image of the company as a champion of privacy rights. As he prepares to leave that role in September, that legacy has come back into focus. Cook trumpeted the iPhone maker’s commitment to privacy at home in the US and the EU, calling privacy “a fundamental right” but his acquiescence to government demands abroad call his dedication to protecting users into question. The Guardian

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