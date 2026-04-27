Meta to collect solar power from space, Microsoft Outlook experiences issues



Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is planning to harvest solar energy from space to power its artificial intelligence data centres on Earth. The Facebook and Instagram owner has signed a deal with US start-up Overview Energy to source up to one gigawatt of solar energy, the equivalent of powering 750,000 homes. Meta has partnered with Overview as it prepares to launch a fleet of up to 1,000 satellites to collect the sun’s rays using solar panels in space. This power will then be converted into low-intensity infrared beams, which can be directed at photovoltaic panels on Earth and converted into energy. Telegraph

Workers trying to log in to Microsoft Outlook experienced unexpected problems Monday morning, with some users receiving error messages and unexpected signouts. On its official Microsoft service status page, the company confirmed that some Microsoft 365 Business and Enterprise customers were experiencing a service interruption and directed them to X for more information. The Microsoft 365 Status page on X stated that some customers were unable to log in to the email software. Mashable

That intriguing time of the year has arrived, when objects purporting to be dummies of upcoming iPhones leak into the public domain. Now, a video shows how the folding iPhone may look, comparing it to the iPad mini and upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. And a new report details the reasons for the timing of the CEO changeover coming at Apple. The video comes from YouTube channel Max Tech, where Vadim Yuryev excitedly describes the silver blocks as the real folding iPhone design. Forbes

A lawsuit between two of Silicon Valley’s biggest tycoons goes to trial on Monday in California, the culmination of a years-long bitter feud. Elon Musk has accused Sam Altman of betraying the founding agreement of the non-profit they started together, OpenAI, by changing it to a for-profit enterprise. Musk accuses Altman, OpenAI, its president Greg Brockman, and its major partner Microsoft of breach of contract and unjust enrichment in the lawsuit. Guardian



Only days after its global reveal, it’s now been confirmed that the Freelander 8, and its subsequent family of other models, will go on sale in the UK some time in the second half of 2026. Yet Freelander isn’t just one new model, but a whole family of vehicles that have been designed in the UK. These won’t wear the Land Rover badge, and will be engineered and manufactured in China through a joint venture with Chery – the parent company of Omoda and Jaecoo. They won’t be sold through existing Land Rover dealers, either, but they will be cheaper than the Defender models. Autoexpress