Meta ends contract after Kenyan workers view naked bodies, Citroën confirms sub-£15,000 EV

Share

Meta is under pressure to explain why it cancelled a major contract with a company it was using to train AI, shortly after some of its Kenya-based workers alleged they had to view graphic content captured by Meta smart glasses. In February, workers at the company, Sama, told two Swedish newspapers they had witnessed glasses users going to the toilet and having sex. Less than two months later, Meta ended its contract with Sama, which Sama said would result in 1,108 workers being made redundant. BBC

The tech company Meta has been found to be in breach of EU law for failing to prevent children under 13 from using its Facebook and Instagram platforms. Issuing the preliminary findings of a nearly two-year investigation, the European Commission said on Wednesday that Meta did not have effective measures in place to stop under-13s accessing its services. The US tech company was unable to meet its own terms and conditions that set 13 as the minimum age to access Facebook and Instagram safely, the commission said. The Guardian



Look, you’re not going to find much new on the 2026 version of the Motorola Razr Ultra. There’s a new main camera sensor, a slightly bigger battery, and a higher price: $1,499, up from $1,299. But one thing hasn’t changed: this is a darn good looking phone. The wood-finish back panel returns, and is joined by a new suede-like Alcantara option in orient blue. To everyone who has complained to me over the past year that “phones are boring now,” which is many-a Verge reader, please look at these phones. The Verge

The conflict in Iran has “supercharged” the “boom” in renewable power, the United Nations’ climate chief has said. It comes as electric vehicle numbers in Britain hit a record high of two million yesterday, amid a worldwide buying spree. In a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump, who has pursued a policy of “energy dominance”, Simon Stiell, head of the UN’s climate body (UNFCCC), said: “Those who’ve fought to keep the world hooked on fossil fuels are inadvertently supercharging the global renewables boom.” Sky News

Citroën’s upcoming sub-£15,000 electric car will have “exactly the same purpose as the 2CV did in the late 1940s” in reigniting buyer demand in a stagnant European car market. The French brand’s new city EV – expected to be previewed by a concept at the Paris motor show in October – will channel the spirit of the iconic rural runaround in being cheap to build and cheap to buy, as part of a drive to give “buying power” to a large portion of the population that has been priced out of the new car market. CEO Xavier Chardon last week confirmed Citroën was “working on” proposals for a new A-segment EV priced under €15,000 – as previously reported by Autocar.

We’ve long been hearing about a new, even higher-end MacBook Pro coming in the next year. And there’s been talk about how it’ll sport an OLED display with touchscreen functionality – a first for a MacBook. However, it now looks like it will never happen. That’s not because the next-level MacBook itself won’t appear, but it is unlikely to sport the “Pro” name. Sources claim that the all-new, enhanced laptop will be the first in Apple‘s new Ultra range. According to MacWorld, Apple is set to extend its Ultra branding across each of its main product lines – including MacBook, iPhone and iPad. T3.com

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts