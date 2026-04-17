Meta blames memory shortage for Quest 3 price hikes, British banks to get access to Claude Mythos

Share



Meta is the next tech company to hike up hardware prices due to the global memory shortage. Beginning April 19th, Meta’s 128GB Quest 3S VR headset will cost $349.99, the 256GB Quest 3S will cost $449.99, and the Quest 3 will cost $599.99. Those are increases of $50 for both Quest 3S models and $100 for the Quest 3. Refurbished units will be getting a price hike, too. The refurbished 128GB and 256GB Quest 3S models are similarly getting a $50 bump to $319.99 and $409.99, while a refurbished Quest 3 will cost $549.99, a $170 increase. Accessories will keep their current prices. The Verge

British banks will be given access to the most advanced artificial intelligence hacking bot from Anthropic after it was deemed too dangerous to release to the public. The Silicon Valley AI lab confirmed UK financial institutions would be added to its Project Glasswing programme, through which companies are given early access to Anthropic’s Claude Mythos AI tool to stress-test their cyber defences. Pip White, Anthropic’s UK chief, said the scheme would expand to British businesses “in the very near term, in the next week”. Telegraph

Facial recognition might seem like one of the safest ways to keep your phone secure, but experts say your device might be easy prey for hackers. Which? research has revealed that 60 per cent of popular mobile phones can be easily fooled with printed photos. This includes devices from several big brands including Motorola, Nokia, Nothing, OnePlus, and Fairphone. Even top–of–the–range flagship models, such as the £1,099 Oppo Find X9 Pro, mistook pieces of paper for real human faces. Daily Mail



Apple has warned iPhone users to stop using Google Chrome. Microsoft has done the same. Now a new report exposes the extent of Google’s hidden and pervasive technology, identifying and tracking Chrome users whenever they’re online. Despite Apple’s privacy claims, this also affects iPhone users. The new report from privacy researcher Alexander Hanff warns “there are at least thirty distinct fingerprinting techniques that work in Chrome right now.” Forbes

“Digital Richard” is the AI twin Richard Skellett has been building for the past three years. Bound within the confines of a screen, Digital Richard looks largely two-dimensional, but he’s no ordinary chatbot. Digital Richard knows everything Skellett knows. He was built as a small language model which used ChatGPT to digest all of Richard’s meetings, calls, documents, presentations and more. It was then refined to follow Skellett’s way of thinking and problem solving. The end product is a text-based window which Skellett can consult, helping him make business decisions and presentations to clients. BBC

The UK technology secretary has urged the country to “make AI work for Britain”, brushing off fears about its impact on jobs and cybersecurity as the government announced its first investment under a £500m sovereign AI fund. Liz Kendall said the UK had to “seize” the opportunity offered by AI despite concerns underlined this month when US startup Anthropic revealed it had developed an AI model that posed a potentially significant cyber threat. Asked how the government makes the case for embracing a technology that could disrupt jobs and now cybersecurity, Kendall said: “We have to seize this to make it work, for Britain, for our jobs, for solving the biggest challenges we face as a world.” The Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts