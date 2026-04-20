Mercedes-Benz unveils electric C-Class with range up to 473 miles

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Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new electric C-Class, a dedicated EV aimed squarely at the executive market.

The new saloon replaces the traditional combustion-engined bestseller with a ground-up electric design. It arrives with a maximum range of 473 miles (762km), positioning it ahead of many current rivals from Tesla and BMW.

Power is stored in a battery with 94kWh of usable energy. Utilizing an 800-volt electronic architecture, the C-Class can add 202 miles of range in 10 minutes when connected to a high-speed charger.

Mercedes confirmed the car will feature a “one-box” braking system capable of 300kW of energy recuperation. It also introduces bidirectional charging, allowing the vehicle to supply power back to a home or the electrical grid.

The chassis features AIRMATIC air suspension and 4.5-degree rear-axle steering as standard. These systems, combined with predictive damping linked to Google Maps data, are designed to give the car the agility of a smaller vehicle and a turning circle of 11.2 metres.

The exterior is defined by a low-drag, coupé-like silhouette and an illuminated grille featuring 1,050 micro-stars. Despite the focus on aerodynamics, the car remains practical, claims Mercedes, offering a 101-litre front trunk (frunk) and a 1.8-tonne towing capacity.

Inside, the dashboard is replaced by a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. The system runs on the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which uses generative AI for voice commands and supports over-the-air updates to keep the software current.

The cabin utilizes sustainable materials, including a certified vegan interior and Nappa leather in a “Twisted Diamond” design. A panoramic “Sky Control” roof is also available, featuring 162 LEDs that can be customized via the ambient lighting system.

New safety tech includes MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, which Mercedes claims provides a seamless point-to-point automated driving experience in urban traffic.

The electric C-Class will launch first in the US market, with UK-specific pricing and full specifications expected to follow later this year.

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