Kia UK announces Ohme as preferred EV charging partner for commercial vehicles

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Kia UK has officially named Ohme as its preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging partner for its new range of “Platform Beyond Vehicle” (PBV) commercial models.

The collaboration, announced alongside charging infrastructure specialist Radius, aims to provide Kia’s business customers with a comprehensive charging solution covering both home and depot environments.

The partnership is a central component of Kia’s strategy to support fleet and commercial transitions to electric mobility. By integrating Ohme’s technology, Kia’s dedicated PBV Centres can now offer an end-to-end service that pairs its fully electric van lineup with smart charging hardware.

Ohme’s chargers are distinguished by their ability to integrate with live National Grid data. This allows the units to automatically optimize charging schedules, drawing power during off-peak windows when energy is at its cheapest and greenest. According to Kia, charging the new PV5 Cargo – which features a 71.2kWh battery – on a dynamic tariff like Intelligent Octopus Go could cost as little as £5.70 for a full 258-mile range.

For fleet managers, the partnership offers significant administrative advantages. Since the introduction of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) at the start of 2026, accurate environmental reporting has become a regulatory necessity for many UK businesses. Ohme’s platform provides precise CO2 saving data, allowing companies to meet these new compliance standards with verified figures.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK, described the move as a “natural pairing” that ensures business owners have the tools to manage running costs effectively. Ohme, which already serves as the official provider for Motability Operations, will support the entire PBV range, from the passenger-focused PV5 models to the specialized Cargo variants.

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