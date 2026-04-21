Jeff Bezos’ Project Prometheus valued at $38 billion after raising $10 billion funding

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Jeff Bezos is reportedly nearing a historic $10 billion funding round for his secretive artificial intelligence startup, Project Prometheus, in a deal that would value the five-month-old company at a staggering $38 billion.

The fundraising, anchored by institutional heavyweights JPMorgan and BlackRock, signals a massive bet on “physical AI”– a technology designed to move beyond digital chatbots and directly into the industrial world.

Unlike the Large Language Models (LLMs) used by OpenAI or Google, which learn from internet text and images, Project Prometheus is building systems that understand the laws of physics.

According to sources familiar with the venture, the lab is developing AI that can simulate material fatigue, engineering tolerances, and complex aerodynamics. The goal is to revolutionize high-stakes industries such as aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and drug discovery by allowing engineers to test designs in high-fidelity simulations before physical production begins.

The scale of the investment reflects the immense cost and scarcity of industrial data. While digital text is abundant, the proprietary data required for physical AI resides inside factories and CAD pipelines. By securing such significant capital so early, Prometheus aims to build a data moat that competitors cannot easily replicate.

The project also marks a significant personal pivot for Bezos. Since stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021, he has largely focused on his Blue Origin space venture and philanthropy. However, at Prometheus, he has taken an active operational role as co-CEO alongside Vikram Bajaj, a former Google X scientist and co-founder of Foresite Labs.

The startup has already scaled to over 120 employees, poaching top talent from Meta, DeepMind, and SpaceX. Bezos is also reportedly exploring an even more ambitious “manufacturing transformation vehicle” – a separate holding company seeking up to $100 billion.

This entity would acquire established firms in architecture, engineering, and construction, feeding their operational data back into Prometheus’s models to create a self-reinforcing cycle of innovation.

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