Insta360 Snap: magnetic mirror turns smartphone into ultimate selfie camera

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The Insta360 Snap is a clever new magnetic accessory designed to let you take rear camera selfies.

By adding a dedicated, high-resolution preview screen to the back of your device, it solves the dilemma of choosing between the superior sensors of the primary camera and the convenience of the front-facing “selfie” screen.

The device operates through a seamless blend of magnetic mounting and wired data transfer to eliminate the lag common with wireless monitors. Utilizing Apple’s MagSafe technology (or an included magnetic sticker for Android users), the Snap clips securely onto the rear of the smartphone.

It then connects via an integrated USB-C cable to the phone’s charging port, acting as an external monitor that mirrors the camera’s viewfinder in real-time. This setup allows creators to frame shots perfectly while taking full advantage of the 50-megapixel primary or telephoto lenses found on modern flagship phones.



Beyond its role as a simple mirror, the Snap includes tactile controls that interface directly with the phone via the Insta360 app. A dedicated physical shutter button allows for easier one-handed operation, while a versatile scroll wheel on the side can be custom-mapped to control zoom levels or exposure compensation.

The device also features a built-in cold shoe mount on the top, enabling users to attach external microphones or LED lights to create a professional-grade mobile rig. Despite this robust feature set, the Snap is remarkably slim, intended to stay on the phone throughout the day without adding significant bulk to your pocket.

Launched this week, the Insta360 Snap is priced at £89/$99/AU$149. While basic clip-on mirrors exist for a fraction of the cost, Insta360 is betting that creators will pay a premium for a high-brightness digital display and integrated hardware controls. For those who have already invested heavily in the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, the Snap offers a relatively affordable way to finally unlock the full potential of their device’s most powerful camera sensors for self-filmed content.

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