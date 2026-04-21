Hyundai unveils Ioniq 3, a £25K budget EV

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Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 3, a compact electric hatchback set to enter the UK market this summer with a starting price of approximately £25,000.

Developed in Europe and built in Turkey, the vehicle aims to compete with the Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID.3, using an “Aero Hatch” design to balance efficiency with interior volume.

The vehicle is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) using a 400-volt architecture. It offers two battery configurations: a Standard Range 42.2kWh battery providing 213 miles (344 km) of range, and a Long Range 61kWh battery reaching 308 miles (496 km).

Fast DC charging allows for a 10% to 80% charge in 29 minutes, while AC charging is supported up to 22 kW.



Technical integration and cabin features

The Ioniq 3 is the first European Hyundai to feature the Pleos Connect infotainment system. Based on the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), it utilizes a 12.9-inch or 14.6-inch touchscreen to run applications natively rather than relying solely on smartphone mirroring.

The interior layout places the digital instrument panel higher on the dashboard, intended to keep the driver’s line of sight closer to the road. Additional tech features include:

Digital Key 2: Allows vehicle access and ignition via smartphone or wearable devices.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L): Provides power outlets inside and outside the car to run external electrical equipment.

SmartSense Suite: Includes Highway Driving Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking and a Blind-Spot View Monitor.

The car’s dimensions and flat-floor layout provide seating for five adults. While the exterior features a raked roofline for a drag coefficient of 0.263, interior utility is maintained through a 441-litre total luggage capacity.

This includes the “Megabox,” an under-floor storage compartment in the boot that compensates for the lack of a front trunk (frunk).

The powertrain delivers up to 145bhp and 250 Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 9.0 seconds for the standard model and a top speed of 105mph (170 km/h). Standard equipment includes LED projection headlamps with an Intelligent Front-Lighting System and an optional BOSE® Premium Sound System.



Technical Specifications

Dimensions (mm) Length 4,155 (Base) / 4,170 (N Line) Width 1,800 Height 1,505 Wheelbase 2,680 High-voltage battery Capacity 42.2 kWh (Standard range) / 61 kWh (Long range) Charging DC fast charging (10–80% in approx. 29 mins [Standard] / 30 mins [Long]), AC charging 11 kW V2X (Standard), 22 kW V2X (Optional) Power Performance Top Speed 170 km/h 0–100 km/h 9.0 s (Standard) / 9.6 s (Long) Projected driving range (WLTP) 344 km (Standard) / 496 km (Long) Motor output Front-wheel drive; 107.8 kW (147 PS) / 99.5 kW (135 PS) Maximum Torque 250 Nm Drag Coefficient 0.263 Tyres 205/65 R16, 215/55 R17, 215/50 R18, 225/45 R19 Trunk Capacity 441 L (322 L Trunk, 119 L Megabox) Weight 1,550 to 1,580 kg Exterior colours available at launch Atlas White Solid, Phantom Black Pearl, Lumen Gray Pearl, Aurora Gray Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, Ice Blue Pearl, Fierce Red Solid, Fierce Red Matte Interior colours Black, Beige / Gray, Blue / Gray, Black + Red accents (N Line)

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