Greece to ban under 15s from social media, Apple shares fall due to Foldable concerns

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Greece will ban under-15s from social media from next year. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the ban on Wednesday morning, announcing it would begin on 1 January 2027. He said rising anxiety, sleep problems and addictive platforms were to blame for the ban. In a video message to Greek children, the PM said spending long hours ​in front of screens does not allow their minds to rest, and they faced growing pressure from constant ​comparison on social media and online comments. Sky News

Claude, the Anthropic AI chatbot, has gone down in a major outage. The company said that users were seeing an “elevated rate of errors” when using Sonnet 4.6, the model that powers Claude as well as other parts of Anthropic’s offering. In practice, that meant that the system would get stuck seeming to think, without giving any response to a question. The problems followed issues on Tuesday, which also resulted in errors showing to users. Anthropic said then that it had fixed the issue and the service had returned to normal. Independent

Shares in Apple fell Tuesday after reports that the company is facing engineering challenges with its highly anticipated foldable iPhones. “Apple and the supply chain are working under a pressured timeline and the current solutions are not enough to completely solve the engineering challenges. … More time is needed,” a person familiar with the situation told Nikkei Asia. Apple, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last week, has announced four new iPhone models at its September launch event every year since 2020. CNBC

If you still enjoy your first-gen Kindle ereader, there’s bad news. Amazon is preparing to pull support for several older Kindle models and Kindle Fire tablets that were originally released before 2013. On Tuesday, the company confirmed the news after a user in Australia reported receiving an email about the upcoming change, which will occur next month. Amazon told PCMag: “Starting May 20, 2026, customers using Kindle and Kindle Fire devices released in 2012 and earlier will no longer be able to purchase, borrow, or download new content via the Kindle Store.” PC Mag

The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s best-selling new car in March, beating regular chart-toppers the Ford Puma, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage. A total of 10,064 examples of the Chinese crossover were registered last month, compared with 9193 Pumas, 8718 Qashqais and 7310 Sportages. Such a performance in what is typically the strongest month of the year for sales – as buyers look to get a car with a new numberplate format – has propelled the 7 into second place for the year so far, with 15,569 registrations. Autocar

A British Bitcoin entrepreneur has told the BBC he is not the digital currency’s mysterious inventor after a New York Times article named him as its creator. Adam Back, a prominent Bitcoin developer, said the high-profile investigation was a case of “confirmation bias” and that he is not the person known as Satoshi Nakamoto. The true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto is one of the internet’s most enduring mysteries and Back has been accused of being Satoshi many times before. BBC

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