Everything we know about Apple’s folding iPhone: the iPhone Ultra

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After years of speculation, patent filings and prototype rumours, 2026 is shaping up to be the landmark year when Apple finally enters the foldable market.

Under the leadership of new Chief Executive John Ternus, the tech giant is preparing to challenge the dominance of Samsung and Google with a device that promises to redefine the iPhone’s architecture.

From a revolutionary crease-free display to a potential price tag that could make it the most expensive consumer phone in history, here is a complete breakdown of everything we know so far about Apple’s first foldable.

What’s in a name? Why iPhone Ultra?

While many early reports referred to the device simply as the “iPhone Fold,” recent leaks suggest Apple will lean into its established high-end branding. A report from Macworld indicates that the device will most likely be called the iPhone Ultra.

This naming convention aligns the phone with the Apple Watch Ultra, signalling it as a premium, rugged, and top-tier category. By using the “Ultra” moniker, Apple can position the foldable not just as a variation of the standard iPhone, but as a distinct flagship that sits above the Pro and Pro Max models. This branding is expected to expand further into the ecosystem, with rumours of a touchscreen MacBook Ultra and an iPad Ultra following in its wake.

Design: An iPad in Your Pocket?

The iPhone Ultra is expected to adopt a “book-style” design, opening horizontally to reveal a massive tablet-like display. Current mock-ups and dummy units suggest a device that is wider and more compact than competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, making it easier to fit into a pocket.

Displays: The device will reportedly feature a 5.5-inch outer cover screen and a 7.8-inch inner display.

The device will reportedly feature a and a 7.8-inch inner display. Crease-Free Technology: Apple is reportedly obsessed with achieving a completely crease-free design – a feat that has eluded mainstream manufacturers so far.

Apple is reportedly obsessed with achieving a completely crease-free design – a feat that has eluded mainstream manufacturers so far. Dimensions: When folded, the device may be as thin as 9mm to 11mm, expanding to a nearly paper-thin 4.5mm when unfolded.

When folded, the device may be as thin as 9mm to 11mm, expanding to a nearly paper-thin 4.5mm when unfolded. Materials: To ensure durability, the hinge is rumoured to combine stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the casing will utilise titanium only.

Key features and specifications

Apple is expected to market the iPhone Ultra based on four pillars: durability, performance, the crease-free display, and the “iPad effect”. By framing the device as an “iPhone with an iPad inside,” Apple hopes to entice users who want a larger 4:3 aspect ratio for content consumption and productivity without carrying two devices.

Processing Power: The Ultra will likely boast the A20 chip , built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which is predicted to be 15% faster and 30% more efficient than previous generations.

The Ultra will likely boast the , built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which is predicted to be 15% faster and 30% more efficient than previous generations. RAM and Battery: Reports suggest 12GB of RAM and a mammoth battery capacity between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh – the largest ever in an iPhone.

Reports suggest 12GB of RAM and a mammoth battery capacity between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh – the largest ever in an iPhone. Security: Due to space constraints, Face ID may be absent . Instead, a Touch ID sensor is expected to be housed in the power button, similar to the iPad mini.

Due to space constraints, . Instead, a Touch ID sensor is expected to be housed in the power button, similar to the iPad mini. Cameras: A dual-lens 48MP rear setup is expected, along with a potential 24MP under-screen camera on the inner display.

Price: the most expensive iPhone ever?

Potential buyers should start saving now, as the iPhone Ultra is predicted to carry a staggering price tag. Industry analysts, including Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that the cost of engineering a crease-free foldable will push the starting price well beyond the $2,000 mark.

According to leaked pricing structures, the costs could break down by storage capacity as follows:

256GB: $2,320 (£1,720) 512GB: $2,610 (£1,940) 1TB: $2,900 (£2,150)



While these prices are high, they are intended to boost Apple’s average sales price and position the Ultra as a luxury productivity tool rather than a mass-market device.

Availability and launch strategy

Apple is expected to shift its traditional launch strategy to accommodate the iPhone Ultra. Reports indicate that the September 2026 keynote will be reserved exclusively for the iPhone Ultra, the iPhone 18 Pro, and the 18 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 18 may be delayed until Spring 2027 to give the high-end models the spotlight.

While the announcement is set for September 8 or 9, 2026, availability might follow a staggered release. Similar to the launch of the iPhone X, Apple may unveil the foldable in September but delay actual shipments until December 2026.

This would allow the company to finalize software optimization and ensure the complex manufacturing process meets its rigorous quality standards before reaching consumers.

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