Elon Musk’s SpaceX to go public in $1 trillion share listing
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is officially heading for the stock market. The aerospace giant, which has remained private since its founding in 2002, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week, setting the stage for a public debut as early as June.
With an expected valuation exceeding $1 trillion, the listing is poised to be one of the most significant financial events in history, potentially making Musk the world’s first trillionaire.
A critical need for capital drives the timing of the move as Musk’s business empire becomes increasingly intertwined. Analysts suggest that the “sheer cost” of the infrastructure energy and high-end chips required for Musk’s newest endeavour, a massive chipmaking project known as “Terafab”, has also necessitated a massive cash infusion that only a public listing can provide.
By bringing xAI under the SpaceX umbrella, Musk has signaled to investors that he is consolidating costs and sharing resources across his various companies, including Tesla and X (formerly Twitter).
This synergy is already visible: Tesla recently invested $2 billion in xAI and Musk plans to shift Tesla’s manufacturing toward robots that utilise xAI’s “Grok” technology. SpaceX is expected to provide the literal launchpad for these ambitions, with Musk even suggesting that the data centres required for future AI could be housed in space.
While SpaceX’s core business remains its reusable rockets and the Starlink satellite internet constellation, the IPO will provide the $50 billion in fresh capital needed to chase Musk’s more “outer-space” goals.
These include the realisation of Terafab and his long-held dream of building a self-sufficient city on Mars. While experts remain sceptical about the feasibility of a Martian colony, the public markets will soon decide if they are willing to bankroll Musk’s vision of a multi-planetary, AI-driven future.
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