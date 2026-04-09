Cupra Raval: £23,000 budget EV to challenge Renault 5

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The Cupra Raval has been unveiled as a new budget-friendly EV with a price tag of just £23,785.

Designed to take on the Renault 5 and other cheap EV rivals, including those from China, the Barcelona-designed hatchback marks a strategic shift for Cupra as it targets a younger, urban demographic.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform, the Raval will be produced alongside its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.2, at the Martorell plant in Spain. The UK line-up consists of four trims (Origin, V1, V2, and VZ) with deliveries scheduled to begin this summer.

This positioning is critical for Cupra as it enters a “value” segment previously dominated by combustion engines, but now increasingly contested by the Renault 5 and upcoming budget offerings from Tesla and various Chinese manufacturers.

Range, Power, and Performance

The entry-level Origin model utilises a 37kWh battery producing 115PS, while the mid-tier V1 and V2 models offer an optional 52kWh battery. This larger pack delivers a range of approximately 280 miles on the WLTP cycle and supports rapid charging, allowing for a 10% to 80% top-up in 23 minutes.

The range-topping VZ model focuses on driving dynamics, utilizing the 52kWh battery to produce 225PS and a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds. The VZ also features an electronic limited-slip differential and Dynamic Chassis Control to differentiate it from its more commuter-focused siblings.

Inside, the Raval features a 12.9-inch central infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Unlike some recent minimalist EV interiors, Cupra has retained physical buttons on a redesigned steering wheel to improve ergonomics.

The cabin makes extensive use of recycled polymers and bio-based materials, consistent with the car’s urban-sustainability marketing. Marcus Gossen, managing director of SEAT and Cupra UK, described the car as the “pinnacle of all things Cupra,” designed specifically to redefine urban mobility for a new generation of drivers who prioritize both performance and value.

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