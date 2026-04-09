Cupra Raval: £23,000 budget EV to challenge Renault 5

Chris Price Electric Vehicles
Share


The Cupra Raval has been unveiled as a new budget-friendly EV with a price tag of just £23,785.

Designed to take on the Renault 5 and other cheap EV rivals, including those from China, the Barcelona-designed hatchback marks a strategic shift for Cupra as it targets a younger, urban demographic.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform, the Raval will be produced alongside its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.2, at the Martorell plant in Spain. The UK line-up consists of four trims (Origin, V1, V2, and VZ) with deliveries scheduled to begin this summer.

This positioning is critical for Cupra as it enters a “value” segment previously dominated by combustion engines, but now increasingly contested by the Renault 5 and upcoming budget offerings from Tesla and various Chinese manufacturers.

Range, Power, and Performance

The entry-level Origin model utilises a 37kWh battery producing 115PS, while the mid-tier V1 and V2 models offer an optional 52kWh battery. This larger pack delivers a range of approximately 280 miles on the WLTP cycle and supports rapid charging, allowing for a 10% to 80% top-up in 23 minutes.

The range-topping VZ model focuses on driving dynamics, utilizing the 52kWh battery to produce 225PS and a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds. The VZ also features an electronic limited-slip differential and Dynamic Chassis Control to differentiate it from its more commuter-focused siblings.

Inside, the Raval features a 12.9-inch central infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Unlike some recent minimalist EV interiors, Cupra has retained physical buttons on a redesigned steering wheel to improve ergonomics.

The cabin makes extensive use of recycled polymers and bio-based materials, consistent with the car’s urban-sustainability marketing. Marcus Gossen, managing director of SEAT and Cupra UK, described the car as the “pinnacle of all things Cupra,” designed specifically to redefine urban mobility for a new generation of drivers who prioritize both performance and value.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Discover more from Tech Digest

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.