Claude Code users hitting limits too early, Oracle cuts thousands of jobs in AI push



Anthropic says it is looking to resolve an issue which is blocking users of its AI coding tool. Claude Code, the AI-powered helper for writing computer code, has become popular in recent months. The company announced on Reddit it was investigating an issue where usage limits were being hit faster than expected. Customers buy tokens to use AI services – but the amount of tokens needed for each task is sometimes opaque. Anthropic said fixing this was the “top priority” for the team. Claude users commented on the post on Reddit, with one user saying they hit the token limit “much later” on their free account than their $100 (£75) a month paid account. BBC

Be careful what you click on. Miscreants are abusing WhatsApp messages in a multi-stage attack that delivers malicious Microsoft Installer (MSI) packages, allowing criminals to control victims’ machines and access all of their data. The campaign began in late February, we’re told, and the attack chain starts with a WhatsApp message that delivers malicious Visual Basic Script (VBS) files. We’re not sure exactly how the social engineering part of the scam works – we’ve asked Redmond for additional details and will update this story if we receive any. TheRegister

The proposed Sony and TCL joint partnership has taken another step forward today, with the new entity to be called ‘Bravia Inc’. This new name has been revealed as part of an announcement that the TCL/Sony takeover of Sony’s Home Entertainment business has moved from the “memorandum of understanding” phase announced in January, to a “legally binding definitive agreements” phase. I don’t know about you, but I think ‘Bravia Inc’ is a pretty cool name, and it also suggests to me a Sony-first focus that I find encouraging. WhatHiFi

While much of the EV market has drifted upwards in size, weight and price, Renault has gone back to basics with the new Twingo – and in doing so, it might just have nailed what many buyers actually want. This is exactly the sort of car the electric revolution has been missing. The original 1992 Twingo didn’t just compete in the A-segment, it reimagined it. Simple, clever and full of character, it became one of Renault’s biggest success stories, with more than 4.1 million sold worldwide. Now Renault is attempting to pull off the same trick again, but this time with electricity. Independent

Oracle is cutting thousands of jobs as the US technology company seeks to reassure investors that its bet on AI infrastructure will pay off. The $420bn (£315bn) company, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, started making employees redundant on Tuesday, with thousands of its 162,000-strong workforce expected to leave. About 10,000 people have lost their jobs so far, the BBC reported, citing an unnamed employee at the company, which Larry Ellison, the billionaire ally of Donald Trump, chairs. Ellison is worth $189bn and is the world’s sixth richest person, Forbes estimates. The Guardian

vivo launched the X300 Ultra in China yesterday as its all-out camera flagship of the year. Thankfully, this device is also going to be officially sold outside of China, and it looks like the EU will be getting it too. The European version of the device has now purportedly been found in the EPREL database, which is the European Register of Products for Energy Labelling. It has the model number V2562 and comes with a battery capacity rated at 6,395 mAh.



European vivo X300 Ultra at EPREL

This will most likely translate into an advertised capacity of 6,500 mAh, which means the phone will have a smaller battery in the EU than it does in China. GSM Arena