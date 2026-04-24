Call to cut ties with Palantir, AI carbon emissions much higher than predicted

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More than 200,000 people have called on ministers to break contracts with Palantir in an apparent groundswell of public concern about the US tech company’s role in the NHS, police, military and councils. Two petitions have attracted 229,000 signatures, one calling for the government to end all public contracts with the company, the software of which is used by Donald Trump’s ICE immigration enforcement programme and the Israeli military, and another urging the health secretary, Wes Streeting, to cancel its £330m patient data contract with the NHS. The Guardian

The White House has said it will work more closely with US artificial intelligence (AI) firms to combat “industrial-scale campaigns” by foreign actors to steal advances in the technology. Michael Kratsios, Director of Science and Technology Policy, wrote in an internal memo that the administration had new information indicating “foreign entities, principally based in China” were exploiting American firms. Through a process called “distilling”, such firms are essentially copying AI technology developed by US companies, he said. BBC

The Government has admitted it underestimated AI’s carbon emissions by as much as 136,000pc. AI computing is now expected to generate between 34 and 123 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2035, according to new figures published by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). That would be up to 3.4pc of the UK’s total emissions over the next decade. The new estimates are between 87,000pc and 136,000pc higher than previous figures released last summer, when the Government said emissions from AI would be less than 0.05pc of Britain’s total. Telegraph

Compact cameras had a strong year in 2025 – and the megapixel race shows no sign of slowing down. One of the most anticipated launches was the Sony RX1R III – a 61MP full-frame compact that has now been named Best Professional Fixed Lens Camera at the TIPA World Awards. The TIPA World Awards recognize the best new photo and imaging products each year, recognizing innovation in technology, design, and user experience across the industry. Winners are selected during TIPA’s General Assembly, where leading photography publications – including Digital Camera World – vote on the most impressive launches. Digital Camera World



I have to admit: I did not find the original Renault Twingo cool in the 1990s. Growing up as a young boy in the Stuttgart region, I was strongly influenced by the views of adults around me – and they shaped my idea of what a ‘real’ car should be: big, with a powerful engine and, especially around Stuttgart, ideally carrying the star of Mercedes-Benz. A small car with a rounded, playful design simply did not fit that image at the time. In 2026, another Renault Twingo stands in front of me. It is bright yellow again. Its retro design picks up the key elements of the original and translates them into a modern look. And this time, it works for me: I think it’s cool – even before getting in. Electrive

The OnePlus Watch 4 just made a slightly surprising debut, stepping in as the company’s latest smartwatch without much lead-up. I’ve been using the OnePlus Watch 3 for more than a year, and it’s still one of my top recommendations for anyone shopping the Wear OS market. Between its excellent battery life, consistently smooth performance, and Apple-like rotating crown, it’s an easy device to live with day to day. Which is probably why the Watch 4’s arrival lands a bit flat. As a OnePlus Watch 3 owner, I don’t see myself upgrading this time around. There just aren’t enough reasons to replace what’s already working so well on my wrist. Android Authority

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