BYD Seal ‘records drivers’ every journey’, Elon Musk and Sam Altman in court

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Electric cars made by a best-selling Chinese brand are recording drivers’ every journey and storing them forever, it has emerged. Security researchers were able to extract the entire location history of a BYD Seal car sold in the UK, from its production in China to its eventual dismantling. While the company said it was not transmitting location data overseas, experts said the ease with which location history could be obtained represented a security risk. Britain has welcomed the arrival of cheap Chinese cars, resisting pressure to put tariffs on them, although EVs are banned from some military sites owing to security fears. Telegraph

The bitter rivalry between two of the tech world’s most powerful men arrives in court this week, as Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI heads to trial in Oakland, California. The case is set to feature some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, and its outcome could affect the course of the AI boom. Musk’s suit, filed in 2024, focuses on the formative years of OpenAI when he, Altman and others co-founded the artificial intelligence company as a nonprofit with a grand purpose. The Guardian

It’s not often a thousand-word social media post from a US tech firm goes viral. But the post from Palantir – a 22-point manifesto of sorts – currently has over 30 million views on X. It is the work of the controversial company’s co-founder and chief executive, who has criticised the belief that all cultures are equal and called for universal national service. Alex Karp also called the disarmament of Germany and Japan after World War Two an “overcorrection”, backed AI weapons and condemned “ruthless exposure” of the private lives of public figures. BBC



The Freelander 8 has been revealed – the first production model from a controversial joint venture between Land Rover and Chery, parent company of Jaecoo and Omoda. Arriving shortly after the striking Concept 97, this new Freelander 8 is the first of six new production models, and none will wear any form of Land Rover badge. While this specific model is still not confirmed for the UK, we do now know it’ll be built in right-hand drive, and legislated for Europe. Put two and two together, and we might yet see Freelander in the UK. AutoExpress

Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO of Apple in September, which has sparked a lot of discussion about his legacy. At a recent town hall meeting with employees, he admitted some of his mistakes and shared what he considers his proudest moment of his tenure. Speaking to employees, Tim Cook said that his “first really big mistake” as CEO of Apple was the launch of Apple Maps on the iPhone in 2012. When the app launched, it didn’t just lag behind Google Maps, but it gave users wrong directions and had mislabeled landmarks. GSM Arena

It was officially announced roughly 18 months ago now, and here – out of nowhere! – is your very first look at the new Alien: Isolation game. There’s honestly not a lot to see at all here: the trailer is 25 seconds long, features flashing lights, a sliding panel door, and an emergency phone booth. But honestly, we’ll just take the welcome reminder this game is still in development. Back in October 2024, UK dev Creative Assembly said it was “in early development” on a sequel to the cult classic PS4 survival horror. The original Alien: Isolation first launched in 2014 and is widely regarded among the pinnacle of the genre due to its highly intelligent AI and tense sci-fi atmosphere. PushSquare

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